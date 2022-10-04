CLEAN AIR

-The inspirational true story of a woman’s rise from everyday housewife to remarkable environmentalist, is out now.

-Written by her grandson, Gianfranco Rosolia

Hebburn housewife Jennie Shearan united and empowered the local community to fight against the pollution that her neighbourhood was forced to endure; a neighbourhood struggling to ensure environmental equity for their community.

CLEAN AIR is an exhilarating memento of Jennie’s amazing journey; a David and Goliath account of a fearless working class woman who put it all on the line and left no stone unturned in her uncompromising fight for the right to clean air.

The book, now available in hardback, paperback, ebook and audiobook, has received praise from many notable supporters*, including Geordie megastar Sting, a passionate advocate of protecting the planet, who said: “This is an inspirational story about female empowerment, grassroots activism and environmental justice. What an eloquent spokesperson Jennie Shearan was.”

CLEAN AIR narrates the story of people who lived on the doorstep of Monkton Coke Works from 1953 to 1990, their daily reality was a horrendous nightmare of hazardous and acrid sulphur dioxide emissions, all-pervading soot, and clamorous tannoys. Over decades, the facility grew unflaggingly, converting ever-increasing quantities of coal into coke without concern for the residents’ well-being. In forming the Hebburn Residents’ Action Group, Jennie Shearan brought together the underrepresented residents of Monkton Lane Estate, and gave them a voice, igniting a national dialogue about the health risks from the pollution that her neighbourhood had to endure.

While the events in the book took place in the North East of England over thirty years ago, there is a timeless and universal resonance to the challenges that Jennie Shearan had to overcome during her extraordinary campaign for environmental justice. She battled a negligent big energy firm that prioritised profit over people, governmental bodies that lacked accountability, and institutional sexism. Jennie heroically took on all levels of the establishment, from British Coal to Thatcher’s government, galvanising her underrepresented town and bringing her case all the way to the European Parliament.

Jennie’s grandson, author of CLEAN AIR, Gianfranco Rosolia, said:

“Throughout her arduous journey, Jennie was brave, steadfast and sincere, demonstrating a level of resourcefulness and tenacity that would inspire any leader, the capacity to corral a group around a single-minded vision that any politician could learn from, and a degree of resilience that can energise us all.

“CLEAN AIR illustrates the countless sacrifices and bold choices that Jennie made, the effectiveness of grassroots activism and people power, and the beauty of leaving behind a better world for future generations.

“Jennie Shearan and the Hebburn Residents’ Action Group deeply loved their community. They put their heart and spirit into improving the lives of ordinary people. Their redoubtable efforts left a deeply positive and long-lasting legacy, giving thousands of people hope for a stronger and healthier future and transforming their quality of life. To continue their good work, all proceeds from CLEAN AIR will go directly to three charities that represent what Jennie was fighting for: Friends of the Earth, The Environmental Law Foundation and Hebburn Helps.”

