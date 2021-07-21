UK SOFT drinks manufacturer Clearly Drinks has stated its commitment as an inclusive employer to equality, diversity and inclusion in the workplace with several new initiatives, providing equal opportunities for all of their team.

The business, based in Sunderland, has proven its promise by signing the Armed Forces Covenant to ensure those who serve or who have served in the Armed Forces, including their families, are treated fairly.

It is projected that in 2028 there will be approximately 1.6 million UK Armed Forces veterans residing in Great Britain, with the North East currently having higher percentage of veterans per working age resident than the UK average. The covenant focusses on helping members of the armed forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen, including starting a new career.

Recently, Clearly Drinks became a recognised Disability Confident Employer for its commitment to equality. The scheme recognises the efforts made by Clearly Drinks for being a leading organisation in changing attitudes, behaviour and culture in the workplace to be fully inclusive for people with a disability through reasonable adjustments.

The company works closely with local employability programme Moving On Tyne & Wear to help anyone who has a health barrier, disability or learning need to seek employment.

Mick Howard, CEO at Clearly Drinks said, “Equality, diversity and inclusion is a core part of the Clearly Drinks strategy. We don’t just talk about it; we live and breathe it by making sure we are as accessible as possible for all employees.

“Our inclusive environment allows us to grow, innovate and outperform across the manufacturing sector and keeps our voluntary attrition low. We remain committed to attracting, hiring and developing diverse talents at all levels by continually addressing the systematic barriers embedded within policies, practise and services that unintentionally exclude individuals in any form.

“We are really proud of the work we have achieved to become a more inclusive employer and will continue to prioritise our equality, diversity and inclusion agenda to impact long-lasting change in our workplace as well as with communities.”

Clearly Drinks has also advanced its commitment towards training and supporting more female employees into the manufacturing industry.

Mick continued, “We are actively engaged with and support training for our female employees. The business currently employs two female apprentices and seven of the 14 people involved in our leadership programme identify as female. The number of women in our business has increased from just six to 26 over the past 12 months and 25 percent of the board and 50 percent of the management team are women.

“We clearly recognise the expertise and skill sets needed to move the business forward and have made strides to ensure that we are an open and attractive employer to all demographics, ensuring that we engage with the highest calibre of talent in the industry.”

More information about Clearly Drinks can be found by following this link: https://www.clearlydrinks.co.uk/