Clearwater Developments Latest Acquisition in Spectrum Business Park Seaham

Clearwater Developments, led by Ranj Gill and Gursh Kahlon, has announced the acquisition of another building, 1b Lighthouse View, in Spectrum Business Park Seaham.

The Seaham-based development company, which began trading in 2011, is on a mission to rejuvenate disused buildings in the local area. This recent acquisition aligns with their ongoing commitment to contributing to the region’s development.

Since its inception, Clearwater Developments has been responsible for remarkable transformations, including the completion of 1a Lighthouse View in Spectrum Business Park, a 40,000-square-foot building that was fully let in 2023. This project provided the region with a high-spec gym and luxury sea-front offices, attracting employment, visitors, and business to the area.

The newly acquired building, located at Spectrum Business Park, Seaham SR7 7PS, is set to be redeveloped into prime commercial space. The building boasts a series of impressive features:

Flexible use Commercial / Office Accommodation

Panoramic Sea Views

Suites Available from 7,500 sq. ft

106 parking spaces

The location of 1b Lighthouse View at the heart of Spectrum Business Park offers both a stunning coastal view and strong connectivity links to the A19. An abundance of amenities are also close by, providing plenty of options for food and beverages.

The Building is a two-story office building with an impressive 3m floor-to-ceiling height, raised flooring, LED lighting, shower and WC facilities, external cycle storage, heating, and cooling, and an eight-person passenger lift. The total accommodation size is 2,875.7 m2 / 30,954 sq. ft. Ranj Gill, said, “We’re excited about the acquisition of another building in Spectrum Business Park. This aligns with our commitment to rejuvenate disused buildings and contribute to the development of the local area.” For further information, please call 0191 563 4242, Email:sunderland@bradleyhall.co.uk, or visit our website: www.bradleyhall.co.uk.