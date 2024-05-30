Simon Bailes Peugeot continues support as main sponsor for Northallerton 10k

(L-R) Stephen Sanderson, Stuart Pearson, Jess Jenkins and Joe Walker.

Simon Bailes Peugeot is continuing its ongoing support for Pendragon Community Trust as main sponsor for this year’s popular Northallerton 10k.

The event, which has rapidly reached its participant capacity of 1,250 runners, takes place on Sunday 26th May, starting at 10am from Northallerton Town Hall.

Simon Bailes Peugeot, with dealerships in Northallerton, Stockton, and Guisborough, has been main sponsor for each of the seven years the Northallerton 10k has been held since its launch in 2016. This year it has six members of staff participating: Stephen Sanderson, Joe Walker, Jess Jenkins, Carol Bramwell, Richard Walker and Stuart Pearson.

The Northallerton 10k is a significant fundraising opportunity for the Pendragon Community Trust, the Northallerton-based charity that provides essential support to individuals with learning disabilities, as well as their families and carers. Its specialised centre offers a wide range of sensory experiences and therapeutic activities, contributing to the overall well-being and development of children and adults with learning disabilities.

Simon Bailes, Managing Director at Simon Bailes Peugeot, said: “As a business deeply embedded in the heart of this community, we are immensely proud to continue our longstanding partnership with the Northallerton 10k as the main sponsor. This vibrant event not only champions health and fitness but also unites our community in a powerful way, all while supporting a cause that is incredibly close to our hearts. We are thrilled to contribute to the Pendragon Community Trust, whose extraordinary work provides life-changing support to individuals with learning disabilities and their families. Together, we are making a real difference, and we will be cheering members of our team as they cross the finish line.”

Julia Downes, Pendragon Community Trust’s Development Manager, added: “The Northallerton 10k is our most significant fundraiser of the year, and as a charity, we depend greatly on the support of our community. We are profoundly grateful to Simon Bailes Peugeot and other local businesses for their unwavering generosity and commitment. Their contributions enable us to continue providing essential services and support to individuals with learning disabilities, making a meaningful impact on their lives and the lives of their families. We couldn’t do it without them.”