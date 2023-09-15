Cloud software firm expands business with new English office

Tech company opens North East base to connect with growing client cohort

SCOTLAND’S leading cloud software firm has opened its first office south of the border as it eyes further UK expansion.



Tech business, Eureka Solutions, has launched a new base in Gateshead, Tyneside within the Your Business Networks (YBN) building on Delta Bank Road to cater for its growing staff numbers and new business in the region.

The office will be manned by up to six employees at any one time, providing expert advice for customers new and old, with the premise open on weekdays between 9am – 5.30pm.

It sees the firm begin an ambitious growth strategy as it looks to attract further clients to its portfolio.

David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions said: “Expanding our reach to Tyneside is more than just opening a new office; it’s unfurling our ambitions across the UK’s digital horizon.

“This milestone isn’t just about physical space; it’s about creating virtual bridges that connect us to a wealth of new opportunities. With this new chapter, we’re not only extending our presence but casting a wider net for innovation, talent, and partnerships.

“Tyneside, with its vibrant tech community, will be the backdrop to our story of growth, inspiring us to scale new heights in the sector.”

Originally from East Kilbride in South Lanarkshire, Eureka Solutions will join the likes of C&C Group, RAMs Health & Safety Software and Waymark in the YBN building.



The move comes as the region continues to grow its influence within the technology sector – with Newcastle being hailed as one of the fastest growing tech hubs in the UK.

Founded on the core principles of technical expertise and outstanding customer service, Eureka Solutions is an award-winning firm specialising in implementing business software solutions.

Based in East Kilbride, it is one of the UK’s most foremost experts in Oracle NetSuite, Sage and iplicit, as well as providing its proprietary systems integration platform, Besyncly.

Having operated for more than nineteen years, Eureka Solutions is considered a leader in unifying the business systems of growing organisations.

For more information, visit www.eurekasolutions.co.uk.

