The 7th annual Club Vivanova Luxury Lifestyle Charity Gala Dinner is this year scheduled for Saturday, 13th November. Organisers are encouraging people to give back and contribute to charity at the glitzy gala that offers a fun-filled evening of fine food and entertainment.

The gala event enables distinguished business leaders from across the globe, Club Vivanova members, and VIP partners to enjoy a fantastic night out with a purpose.

Chances for Children, a Monaco-based charity, is delighted to once again have been selected as a beneficiary, along with the Borneo Wildlife Preservation and Mimosa.

Giving orphaned children a forever home

C4C rescues abandoned children from poverty in Kampala, Uganda, with funds raised helping to support the ongoing costs of running the charity’s orphanage and educational programmes.

The charity has been one of the gala’s beneficiaries since 2017, with the glamorous event raising more than €75,000, helping to directly support the charity’s humanitarian efforts.

“The past year’s COVID crisis has hit charities very strongly, and C4C has been no exception,” Gabrielle Crump, President and Founder of C4C said.

“In 2021-2022, Chances for Children is determined to start building its own forever home. The precious funding that is raised through the Vivanova Gala provides us financial support to pay for land to build on, sanitary facilities, basic accommodation and education to give the kids in the C4C family hope after such a tough time.”

Crump added: “This home will be like any other family home, somewhere they belong to, and somewhere they can always return to as they go through life and achieve their dreams of becoming doctors, pilots, midwives, accountants and dancers.”

A glitzy event with a purpose

This year’s gala event will be held at the Fairmont Monte Carlo. The event will kick off at 7 pm with a Champagne cocktail reception, followed by a four-course gourmet dinner courtesy of Meilleur Ouvrier de France and Premium International Wines.

Entertainment will include an haute couture fashion show and live music courtesy of The Bortherrockers. Rounding out the event will be a charity auction and contemporary art exhibition.

“We only achieve great things in life by giving back and our annual gala is organised to appreciate the best things in life whilst offering attendees the chance to donate to worthy, local and life-changing charities,” Bradley Mitton, Club Vivanova Founder, said. “The complete funds donated during our charity auction are split equally between our charities, offering a transparent way to donate to helping children, our planet and those in need. It’s been a tough 18 months for the world, and we’re grouping together to do something really positive, it’s fantastic!”

Tickets for this year’s event are €200 per person. The dress code is black tie. To purchase online tickets, visit https://www.clubvivanova-luxurygala.com/tickets