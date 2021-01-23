Critical service provider Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd (CMS) is on track to exceed its pre-pandemic turnover of £10.8m after gaining several new care sector and retail contracts.

The Gateshead-based company has succeeded in countering the effects caused by the large-scale closure of the hospitality and leisure sector – which accounted for 25 percent of its work – by switching its engineers to meet the growing demand and from care homes, hospitals, and retail sites.

It is currently recruiting engineers nationwide, as CMS prepares for the anticipated reopening of the hospitality and leisure industry.

CMS, which installs, maintains, and repairs business critical systems throughout the UK, including heating, hot water, and electricals, says it is now on target to achieve a £13m turnover.

Nic Smith, managing director and co-founder of the family-run firm, said: “We have managed to negate the impact of the pandemic by growing our share of work in the care sector.

“Fundamentally, the business is in great shape and we have actually exceeded the £10.8m turnover we achieved prior to the pandemic – which is down to our determination to get out there and win new business.

“We have been able to redeploy engineers to our care sector teams where work is increasing dramatically because of the focus on maintaining strict hygiene standards and ensuring we are available 24/7 to keep these vital facilities remain operational.

“We are currently recruiting a number of engineers nationwide because we want to be fully resourced to meet the renewed demand once the hospitality and leisure industry reopens.”

During the first lockdown, CMS furloughed 60 of its 120-strong team of engineers but only three currently on furlough, all due to shielding requirements. It has, throughout the pandemic, also adhered to strict Covid-secure working practices to keep both staff and clients safe.

Currently the hospitality and leisure industry make up 10 percent of its work, compared to 65 percent in the care sector.

CMS’ clients include Travelodge, Four Seasons Health Care, HC One, Nissan and the NHS.

Nic added: “We experienced a severe downturn in business in the hospitality and leisure industry. We have many clients operating hotels and gyms and obviously a lot of work has been put on hold. Fortunately, some are taking the opportunity to undertake major projects while their premises are closed to avoid future disruption.

“However, we put a great deal of effort into working with our existing customer base that has remained operational throughout this challenging period, ensuring they have access to the vital services that keep their businesses running.”

“I’m confident that CMS will continue to grow as a business as we continue to win new contracts and, at the same time, look forward to resume working for those clients as the remerge from lockdown.”