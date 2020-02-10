Cruise and Maritime Voyages (CMV) has chosen COCO to be its charity partner for the North of England for 2020. As part of the charity’s 20th Anniversary this year, CMV has agreed to host an exclusive on board lunch on the company’s impressive Magellan cruise ship in the Port of Tyne on Saturday 2 May.

Newcastle based COCO (Comrades of Children Overseas) aims to provide sustainable sources of quality education to children living in poor and marginalised communities. The local charity run a number of impressive projects benefitting their Schools for Life programme in East Africa.

Bob McGowan, Director of Product & Guest Services, at CMV said “CMV has supported COCO since 2016 and we have helped them raise more than £10,000. CMV is a major operator from the local port of Newcastle upon Tyne and are delighted to assist such a great charity once more. Since the company began cruising from Newcastle it has been a huge success. This year we are planning six cruises on Magellan starting in the May and a further six cruises on board Marco Polo later on in the year from the Port of Tyne.”

Chief Executive of COCO Lucy Kendall said “COCO is delighted to be the recipient of the generous support of CMV. As an International Charity based in the North East, it seems fitting that we are supported by a company whose cruise ships dock on our doorstep at the innovative and prestigious Port of Tyne. Lunch aboard the Magellan in May this year will be one of the highlights of COCO’s 20th Anniversary fundraising calendar. Supporters are already enquiring about the much anticipated event that will raise vital funds for our Schools For Life programme in East Africa.”

Limited tickets are available for the five course lunch with wine, tours of ship and a welcome cocktail contact COCO 0191 261 7427 or rosie@coco.org.uk just £50pp

For more information on Cruise & Maritime Voyages cruising from Port of Tyne, Newcastle contact www.cruiseandmaritime.com

For more information, or to book tickets for the event please contact COCO: 0191 261 7427, email rosie@coco.org.uk or visit www.coco.org.uk