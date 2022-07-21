The co-founders of award-winning Newcastle-based creative agency,Unwritten, have re-grouped to transform the company’s offer and re-launch as a team of strategic marketing consultants.

This dramatic pivot recognises the need for dynamic marketing strategies that respond to changing market environments, where companies need to concentrate their limited resources, more than ever, on the greatest opportunities in order to increase sales and achieve a long term competitive advantage.

Offering the highest level of expertise on an interim, and therefore highly cost-effective, basis, this bold shift in direction has already secured a number of ambitious new clients looking to reevaluate their marketing efforts in order to drive growth.

Lisa Eaton, Co-founder and MD, Unwritten, said:

“Given the current climate and the changes we’ve all seen and felt over the last few years, many businesses have had to reconsider what success looks like for them. With so much business transformation taking place, the need for powerful and dynamic marketing strategies has never been greater, but investing in ongoing, full time strategic talent can be costly – especially when the requirement for such high level activities might be time-limited.

“However, without a comprehensive and informed marketing strategy, marcomms activity risks being low-impact, costly and impossible to measure. In just twelve weeks we will deliver a bespoke strategy that’s wholly aligned with our client’s business objectives, ensuring their marketing efforts are focused and effective.”

The move benefits from the expertise of Unwritten’s original line-up, as co-founder Amy Mooney reunites with Lisa to focus exclusively on strategy development, establishing Unwritten as a new breed of consultancy.

While campaign delivery and creative content are no longer on the Unwritten menu, this new approach draws on the team’s significant strategic development skills and empowers clients to build their reputation, increase qualified leads and drive profitable growth.

Amy Mooney, Co-founder and Director of Strategy, said:

“Stepping away from Unwritten in 2019 to develop my family business was a big move, but one packed full of invaluable experiences. Now that I’ve completed my own company’s strategic groundwork, I am in the fortunate position of being able to hand over day-to-day marketing operations to a prepared and talented marketing team. This way of working lets me narrow my focus toward high value tasks and longer term growth projects – which also happens to be one of the client outcomes within Unwritten’s strategic framework.

As consultants, Unwritten provide an external, unbiased viewpoint, placing fresh eyes on an organisation’s products, services and market position, and exploring buyer behaviours and insights. The end result for every client will be a fully-fledged marketing strategy that’s ready for immediate implementation by an in-house team or partner agency.

For further information about Unwritten, its team and its services, visit https://www.unwrittengroup.com