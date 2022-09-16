Co-Op Simulation RPG Re:Legend Exits Early Access, Blossoms onto PC Sept. 6

WHAT

On Tuesday, September 6th, global video game publisher 505 Games and Malaysian developer Magnus Gamesofficially launch co-op, monster-taming, farming adventure Re:Legend into 1.0 on PC via Steam for £19.99.

Awaken as an amnesiac on the whimsical island of Vokka, where magical creatures called Magnus roam. Grab hold the reins of destiny by yourself or with friends and reclaim lost memories to rebuild your Legend.

Though Vokka’s gorgeous, vibrant vistas appear inviting, dangerous wildlife may attack in self-defence. Survive the wild Magnus in satisfying combat with a variety of weapons and abilities. Command tamed Magnus of your own in battle, or ride them to more quickly traverse.

Learn to live off the land in a charming community. Befriend villagers and help them with their woes to recover memories. Hone life skills and expand the village by farming, breeding, mining, logging, fishing, crafting, and forging weapons.

Dive into this playful adventure next week when it launches on PC via Steam on September 6, 2022. For more information, visit Re:Legend’s official website.

WHEN

September 6th at 00:00am BST

HOW

Re:Legend is available on Steam for £19.99.

WHY

To give all players the opportunity to create their own legend, building a thriving island sanctuary and raising creatures alongside friends and family alike.

WHO

Developer: Magnus Games

Publisher: 505 Games