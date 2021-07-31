A successful North East company is poised for growth after securing the purchase of their 4,800 sq ft Kingfisher Court headquarters at Bowesfield Park in Stockton-on-Tees from North East employer Banks Property.

The building houses both of Colewood’s businesses: Colewood Digital and Colewood Automotive.

Colewood Digital offers a range of digital marketing services, including search engine optimisation, email marketing, social and pay per click management.

Founded in 1999, the digital marketing agency was one of the first in the country to offer such services and has spent over 20 years developing industry-leading eCommerce solutions for businesses and increasing their portfolio of clients. It boasts an experienced team of marketing specialists, all of whom are experts in their fields at delivering comprehensive marketing solutions for high-profile clients both nationally and overseas.

Colewood Automotive builds and operates some of the largest ecommerce tyre websites in the UK. This includes sites such as Asda Tyres, etyres and RAC tyres.

The automotive business has gone from strength to strength since 2017, gaining new partners and ensuring the success of its clients’ websites by investing in bespoke data solutions to help its partners take advantage and capitalise on these innovations.

Travis Coleman, Group C.E.O of Colewood, says: “At Colewood, we are all very excited to have the opportunity to purchase our building. We have managed to successfully navigate the troubled waters of Covid, with positive year on year growth in spite of the challenging times.

“We have been on an ambitious growth profile for some time now and being able to expand out into the full building will allow us to recruit and grow in comfort.

“With our recent high level appointment of Chris Higgins as Finance Director (previously FD at KwikFit and Chargemaster) together with the recent launch of a partnership with Fleetcor, Colewood will see growth continue in double figures through 2021 and 2022. Having the space to facilitate this growth in comfort is a fantastic asset for the business as a whole.”

The plans for the future of Colewood is to continue on their current progression and ensure the business becomes the go-to for automotive and digital marketing services.

Colewood originally relocated its headquarters to Bowesfield Park in 2016, which was created by Banks Property as a unique fully integrated mixed-use scheme with substantial wildlife habitats and recreational areas sitting alongside commercial and residential spaces.

Bowesfield Park also houses a number of other commercial occupants including Archers’ Law, Audi, Lexus, Toyota, Erimus Insurance Brokers, Anderson Barrowcliff LLP, the Kids First Bowesfield nursery and Erimus Insurance.

Jonathan Cooke, commercial manager at The Banks Group, adds: “Colewood has made very impressive progress since moving to Bowesfield Park five years ago and we’re very pleased to have concluded a deal with a successful business that is keen to keep investing and creating jobs in the Tees Valley.

“Bowesfield Park’s proximity to Thornaby, Stockton, Darlington and Middlesbrough, its excellent transport links and the huge appeal of its highly-valued nature reserve all combine to make it a great place to both live and work.”