GREATEST HITS UK TOUR FOR OCT/NOV 2021 LOCAL YOUTH CHOIRS TO JOIN COLLABRO ON TOUR

Collabro – The World’s Most Successful Musical Theatre Group have today announced local choirs from each town and city will be joining them on their massive twenty-three-date Greatest Hits tour this autumn. The tour will see the band perform some of their most memorable tracks including ‘Stars’, ‘Bring Him Home’ and ‘Defying Gravity’.



All four members of Collabro – Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matt Pagan and Thomas Redgrave – began their journey into the arts as members of youth choirs and youth theatre. The band are thrilled to create opportunities for young people across all the regions to perform in some of the UK’s most prestigious theatres.



Collabro met for their first rehearsal above a pub in London Bridge back in 2014. Soon after they auditioned for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, and a month later received a full standing ovation from all four judges and the full audience at the Hammersmith Apollo. They went on to win the competition with one of the highest voting majorities of any series, and their debut album Stars went straight into the UK album charts at number one, was quickly certified gold, and became the fasting selling album of 2014.



Last year, Collabro released their album Christmas Is Here comprising of a range of festive classics and original track, the titular ’Christmas Is Here’, which saw them team up once again with Ben Adams from A1.



The boys have also been keeping very busy during lockdown. Collabro’s Patreon has seen the boys create a space to bring fans (Collaborators) and the band closer together. From exclusive performances to Q&A’s, live cook-alongs to game nights, it has been THE place for exclusive access and content.



After going from strength to strength with six top-selling albums, four sell-out UK tours, two US tours, headline slots at the London Palladium, Wembley Stadium, the O2 arena and the Royal Albert Hall, this summer will see COLLABRO performing at Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, In The Park with Katherine Jenkins next month and at Sound On The Ground in Blackpool this August. They will also be performing with Alfie Boe at Trentham Live this September before embarking on their major headline greatest hits tour for the autumn.



Tickets for the tour are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP packages are available now at http://SJM-VIP.com.



COLLABRO GREATEST HITS TOUR DATES 2021

+ PLUS LOCAL CHOIR SPECIAL GUESTS



9th Oct Sheffield City Hall Sheffield Performing Arts Choir

10th Oct Llandudno Venue Cymru Powerplay Musical Theatre

11th Oct Birmingham Symphony Hall Pop Chorus

13th Oct Bournemouth Pavilion Hear Our Voice

14th Oct Cardiff St David’s Hall The Mark Jermin Stage School

15th Oct Guildford G Live 8218 Youth Theatre

16th Oct Bath Forum Curtain Up

18th Oct Ipswich Regent The Voice Squad

19th Oct Southend Cliffs Pavilion Razzamataz Southend

21st Oct Torquay Princess Theatre Plymkids

22nd Oct Aylesbury The Waterside PQA Aylsbury

23rd Oct Carlisle Sands Centre Staged Right Youth Theatre

25th Oct Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Stageworx Choir

26th Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Copper Studios

27th Oct Liverpool Philharmonic Performers Theatre School

29th Oct Hull Bonus Arena Napa Choir

30th Oct Gateshead Sage The Zoe Birkett Academy

31st Oct Salford Lowry Next Generation

1st Nov Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion White Rock Theatre Show Choir

3rd Nov London Palladium MX Masterclass

4th Nov Leicester De Montfort Hall Leicester Theatre Group

5th Nov Harrogate Convention Centre PQA Harrogate

6th Nov Blackpool Opera House Electric Youth Theatre Company