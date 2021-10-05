Collabro – The World’s Most Successful Musical Theatre Group have today announced local choirs from each town and city will be joining them on their massive twenty-three-date Greatest Hits tour this autumn. The tour will see the band perform some of their most memorable tracks including ‘Stars’, ‘Bring Him Home’ and ‘Defying Gravity’.
All four members of Collabro – Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matt Pagan and Thomas Redgrave – began their journey into the arts as members of youth choirs and youth theatre. The band are thrilled to create opportunities for young people across all the regions to perform in some of the UK’s most prestigious theatres.
Collabro met for their first rehearsal above a pub in London Bridge back in 2014. Soon after they auditioned for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, and a month later received a full standing ovation from all four judges and the full audience at the Hammersmith Apollo. They went on to win the competition with one of the highest voting majorities of any series, and their debut album Stars went straight into the UK album charts at number one, was quickly certified gold, and became the fasting selling album of 2014.
Last year, Collabro released their album Christmas Is Here comprising of a range of festive classics and original track, the titular ’Christmas Is Here’, which saw them team up once again with Ben Adams from A1.
The boys have also been keeping very busy during lockdown. Collabro’s Patreon has seen the boys create a space to bring fans (Collaborators) and the band closer together. From exclusive performances to Q&A’s, live cook-alongs to game nights, it has been THE place for exclusive access and content.
After going from strength to strength with six top-selling albums, four sell-out UK tours, two US tours, headline slots at the London Palladium, Wembley Stadium, the O2 arena and the Royal Albert Hall, this summer will see COLLABRO performing at Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, In The Park with Katherine Jenkins next month and at Sound On The Ground in Blackpool this August. They will also be performing with Alfie Boe at Trentham Live this September before embarking on their major headline greatest hits tour for the autumn.
COLLABRO GREATEST HITS TOUR DATES 2021 + PLUS LOCAL CHOIR SPECIAL GUESTS
9th Oct Sheffield City Hall Sheffield Performing Arts Choir 10th Oct Llandudno Venue Cymru Powerplay Musical Theatre 11th Oct Birmingham Symphony Hall Pop Chorus 13th Oct Bournemouth Pavilion Hear Our Voice 14th Oct Cardiff St David’s Hall The Mark Jermin Stage School 15th Oct Guildford G Live 8218 Youth Theatre 16th Oct Bath Forum Curtain Up 18th Oct Ipswich Regent The Voice Squad 19th Oct Southend Cliffs Pavilion Razzamataz Southend 21st Oct Torquay Princess Theatre Plymkids 22nd Oct Aylesbury The Waterside PQA Aylsbury 23rd Oct Carlisle Sands Centre Staged Right Youth Theatre 25th Oct Glasgow Royal Concert Hall Stageworx Choir 26th Oct Nottingham Royal Concert Hall Copper Studios 27th Oct Liverpool Philharmonic Performers Theatre School 29th Oct Hull Bonus Arena Napa Choir 30th Oct Gateshead Sage The Zoe Birkett Academy 31st Oct Salford Lowry Next Generation 1st Nov Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion White Rock Theatre Show Choir 3rd Nov London Palladium MX Masterclass 4th Nov Leicester De Montfort Hall Leicester Theatre Group 5th Nov Harrogate Convention Centre PQA Harrogate 6th Nov Blackpool Opera House Electric Youth Theatre Company
