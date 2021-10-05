COLLABRO

GREATEST HITS UK TOUR FOR OCT/NOV 2021

LOCAL YOUTH CHOIRS TO JOIN COLLABRO ON TOUR

 
Collabro – The World’s Most Successful Musical Theatre Group have today announced local choirs from each town and city will be joining them on their massive twenty-three-date Greatest Hits tour this autumn.  The tour will see the band perform some of their most memorable tracks including ‘Stars’, ‘Bring Him Home’ and ‘Defying Gravity’.
 
All four members of Collabro – Michael Auger, Jamie Lambert, Matt Pagan and Thomas Redgrave – began their journey into the arts as members of youth choirs and youth theatre. The band are thrilled to create opportunities for young people across all the regions to perform in some of the UK’s most prestigious theatres.
 
Collabro met for their first rehearsal above a pub in London Bridge back in 2014. Soon after they auditioned for ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, and a month later received a full standing ovation from all four judges and the full audience at the Hammersmith Apollo. They went on to win the competition with one of the highest voting majorities of any series, and their debut album Stars went straight into the UK album charts at number one, was quickly certified gold, and became the fasting selling album of 2014.
 
Last year, Collabro released their album Christmas Is Here comprising of a range of festive classics and original track, the titular ’Christmas Is Here’, which saw them team up once again with Ben Adams from A1.
 
The boys have also been keeping very busy during lockdown. Collabro’s Patreon has seen the boys create a space to bring fans (Collaborators) and the band closer together. From exclusive performances to Q&A’s, live cook-alongs to game nights, it has been THE place for exclusive access and content.
 
After going from strength to strength with six top-selling albums, four sell-out UK tours, two US tours, headline slots at the London Palladium, Wembley Stadium, the O2 arena and the Royal Albert Hall, this summer will see COLLABRO performing at Tatton Park Pop Up Festival, In The Park with Katherine Jenkins next month and at Sound On The Ground in Blackpool this August. They will also be performing with Alfie Boe at Trentham Live this September before embarking on their major headline greatest hits tour for the autumn.
 
Tickets for the tour are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk. VIP packages are available now at http://SJM-VIP.com.  
 
COLLABRO GREATEST HITS TOUR DATES 2021
+ PLUS LOCAL CHOIR SPECIAL GUESTS
 
9th Oct           Sheffield         City Hall                     Sheffield Performing Arts Choir
10th Oct         Llandudno     Venue Cymru             Powerplay Musical Theatre
11th Oct         Birmingham   Symphony Hall          Pop Chorus
13th Oct         Bournemouth Pavilion                     Hear Our Voice
14th Oct         Cardiff            St David’s Hall           The Mark Jermin Stage School
15th Oct         Guildford        G Live                         8218 Youth Theatre
16th Oct         Bath                Forum                         Curtain Up
18th Oct         Ipswich           Regent                        The Voice Squad
19th Oct         Southend       Cliffs Pavilion            Razzamataz Southend
21st Oct          Torquay         Princess Theatre      Plymkids
22nd Oct        Aylesbury      The Waterside           PQA Aylsbury
23rd Oct         Carlisle           Sands Centre            Staged Right Youth Theatre
25th Oct         Glasgow         Royal Concert Hall    Stageworx Choir
26th Oct         Nottingham    Royal Concert Hall    Copper Studios
27th Oct         Liverpool        Philharmonic             Performers Theatre School
29th Oct         Hull                 Bonus Arena             Napa Choir
30th Oct         Gateshead     Sage                           The Zoe Birkett Academy
31st Oct          Salford           Lowry                         Next Generation
1st Nov           Bexhill            De La Warr Pavilion  White Rock Theatre Show Choir
3rd Nov          London           Palladium                   MX Masterclass
4th Nov           Leicester        De Montfort Hall        Leicester Theatre Group
5th Nov           Harrogate       Convention Centre   PQA Harrogate
6th Nov           Blackpool       Opera House             Electric Youth Theatre Company