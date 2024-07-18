COME AND STY, IN THE NORTH’S MOST ROMANTIC HOTEL …

Loved up couples heading snout and about in County Durham can now hog the bed in the most romantic pigsty in the world.

The Impeccable Pig, at Sedgefield, has converted an old coach house within its grounds into 12 luxurious bedrooms across two floors – including two suites designed with Cupid in mind.

And there couldn’t be a better time to say “I love you” as there is a 15 per cent discount currently available on certain dates up until the end of August.

Squealers is a symphony of animal print with a circular, velvet, day bed and raised level bathroom with double rainfall showers and a huge copper bath big enough for two.

While Porco Rosso – decorated in rich tones of saffron and burnt umber – features a heavily draped and canopied four poster bed and mirrored ceiling.

The largest of the rooms is the Whole Hog, which not only boasts a seven-foot bed, with Egyptian bedlinen and an ornate panelled headboard, but also features a large, round freestanding copper and tin bath and walk-in drench rainfall shower.

It also has a private garden has a four-seater hot tub and an outside sauna.

Continuing the porcine theme, other rooms include Oinkers – with trumpet wall lights and map imagery from floor to ceiling – and Globe Trotter, with feature panelling and a freestanding Bijou bath with a copper and nickel finish.

French-themed Le Cochon D’or features hanging foliage with blossom and gold tiles, while Three Little Pigs gives a nod to the storybook characters through the use of bricks, sticks and straw.

The Pigsty has a Moroccan feel with brick walls with framed photos of ornate trees, feature wallpaper and deep blue tiles.

And, like all the other rooms, Babe, Pigs Might Fly, and Piggly Wiggly feature free standing baths, made from copper, nickel or tin, with The Dirty Pig also boasting a fur lined wall and gold tiling.

Each room includes Egyptian cotton bedlinen, toiletries, tea and coffee making facilities, a minibar and extras such as a charger pack, a ‘couples’ pack and an emergency recovery pack for those who may have stayed late in the bar.

Those dining a deux can choose from the Impeccable Pig’s extensive bistro-style menu, while, for large parties, there is a mezzanine level private dining room, which can be hired exclusively for up to 20 guests.

“Our aim in creating The Impeccable Pig was to make it fun, with such great food and drink, that no-one wanted to leave,” said general manager, Arron Herd, “which is why they are the most perfect choice for a romantic getaway.”

Prices start from around £300 bed and breakfast. For more information or to book, visit www.impeccablepig.co.uk.