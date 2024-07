Paul Weller closed a remarkable weekend of live music at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 7, 2024. Despite a rainy start with the opening act, the weather cleared up just in time for Weller’s performance. His set featured a dynamic mix of classic hits and newer tracks, delighting the audience. The event, part of a summer lineup that included notable acts like Fatboy Slim and Deacon Blue, was a fitting finale to the weekend, showcasing Weller’s enduring talent and appeal.

