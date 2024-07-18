Pictures From JLS AT TK MAXX PRESENTS SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

Everybody was in love as chart-topping boyband JLS brought their 2024 Summer Hits Tour to the Yorkshire coast.

The double BRIT Award winners did not disappoint their adoring fans as they left no stone unturned with a hit packed 90 minute set. Kicking the night off with Eyes Wide Shut and Hottest Girl in the World, the four-piece made up of Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, Marvin Humes and Oritse Williams were on form. Smash hit number ones Beat Again, The Club Is Alive, Love You More and She Makes Me Wanna were of course part of the set which saw the night end on a high with their anthemic hit Everybody in Love.

Supporting JLS was special guest Lemar.

The summer season continues at Scarborough OAT Friday with pop’s nutty boys Madness with headlining shows running through to end of August with James, Korn, Becky Hill and Busted, along with a night of open air comedy from Bill Bailey.

More info: scarboroughopenairtheatre.com