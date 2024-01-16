Medallia named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Voice of the Customer Applications

Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced the company has been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Voice of the Customer (VoC) Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment (doc #US50052123, November 2023).

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “The company offers valuable insights based on clear metrics and data gathered, using AI to scale and speed up analytics. Insights are shared across the organisation to support adoption and success of the VOC programme and the customer experience.”

“Medallia has been building actionable, responsible, and native AI and machine learning capabilities for more than 15 years and we continue to set the pace for innovation. We are pleased to have been recognised as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape,” said Simonetta Turek, Chief Product Officer at Medallia. “I am looking forward to the next wave of AI-driven innovation that we are bringing to our customers to enable them to deliver more personalised experiences at scale and greater business results for their organisations.”

Medallia Experience Cloud captures signals across in-person, digital, and contact centre interactions, along with social media, transactional, and operational data, and democratises voice-of-customer insights across the enterprise in real time through powerful AI-driven text, speech, and conversational analytics.

The IDC MarketScape also notes, “Having worked with major customers in all verticals, Medallia has a platform that unifies data from across the customer journey and can either be used itself to discover insights (prioritised with revenue impact potential) or to integrate with other enterprise platforms to bring those insights to other front-line teams (sales, support, etc.).”

To download an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape Voice of the Customer (VoC) Applications 2023-2024 Vendor Assessment, visit: https://www.medallia.com/resource/idc-marketscape-voc/

For more information about Medallia’s customer experience offerings, visit our site at: www.medallia.com/suite/customer-experience.