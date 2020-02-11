Concrete is a complex material composed of fine and rough aggregate bonded together with a fluid cement that can harden over time. Concrete is not always used in buildings, driveways and bridges, rather, it has made its way in furniture and much more. These days, concrete is used in making tables tops, benches, sinks, countertops and even chairs.

Advantages of using Concrete Tables

As concrete is a strong material, it can withstand the smacking of the toughest kids and pets. It bears the ability to absorb all the hammering and remains intact.

Concrete’s mixture can mix and mould itself into any shape and size thus, it can create styles and designs, from rustic to modern.

Concrete tables possess the ability to be stained or painted. So it will fit perfectly with one’s house decor.

Nowadays, modern concrete gets polished to give a nice river stone or textured look that enhances the beauty of the furniture.

The concrete designs are unique in their ways as they are crafted with hands rather than machines. This creates original art for one’s home. Handmade art may contain some of the defaults that create a unique piece of art.

It is highly satisfying to meet and to tell an artist about your imagination. He then puts your imagination into his mould and paints the masterpiece with the colours of possibilities and impossibilities.

Concrete tables have the power of adapting itself to any space as it can be custom made to fit perfectly to any shape and size.

Why concrete tables are better than the other ones.

Concrete tables prove to be more durable, elegant and nearly as light than other table materials. Concrete table is not as heavy as it seems. They are light in weight, yet they are durable. When it comes to tables, it depends upon the environment that which material should be used for its top. Steel rusts when they come in contact with moisture, the wood begins to splinter but when it comes in contact with concrete, it neither rust nor it splints. Concrete can withstand just about anything, and for that reason, it’s an excellent choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

Concrete tables do not get stained when they are sealed with proper care. There’s never a drag with distortion, cracking, and alternative problems saw with items made from other materials. The concrete tables are sturdy enough to be enjoyed by a person in his entire life and then to be passed onto the next generation. The main benefit concrete gives over other materials is that it can be made to look like genuine wood, steel, and other regular materials. Concrete tables can achieve the same beauty as that of other materials, and it can last forever.

Depending upon the look one wants to achieve, a concrete table can be designed with pebbles, coloured pieces of glass, beads, quartz, flakes and any other thing. Everything freezes into the concrete base and stays there forever, creating a unique finished piece. With concrete, there are heaps of creative interior and exterior ideas that one can have.