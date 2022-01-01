Growing charge point operator joins Zap-Map’s payment system

Zap-Map, the UK’s leading EV mapping service, is delighted to announce that Connected Kerb is the latest charge point operator to join Zap-Pay, the simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within the Zap-Map app.

The two companies, having recently signed the Zap-Pay agreement, have already begun work on the technical integration required to set up Connected Kerb as a fully-fledged Zap-Pay partner.

Connected Kerb will become the eighth charge point operator to be added to Zap-Pay. The charging network – which will have deployed 1,000 chargers, with contracts signed for 10,000 this year and secured for 30,000 more by the end of 2022 – was formed to solve the problem of where to charge an electric vehicle for those in the UK without off-street parking.

The company’s mission is to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility for all people with reliable, affordable and accessible EV charging solutions.

Indeed, Connected Kerb recently announced plans to install 190,000 public on-street EV chargers, worth up to £1.9bn, by 2030. The unprecedented investment aims to revolutionise access to EV charging for millions of drivers without off-street parking, and to support mass-market charging for workplaces and fleets.

The company has secured new partnerships for thousands of charge points to be delivered over the next 10 years, the majority of which will be deployed across West Sussex and Kent.

Zap-Pay, which was launched last year with a mission to sign up all the key networks across the UK, is the simple way to pay for EV charging across networks from within the Zap-Map app.

As a single-app payment system that uses a credit or debit card to pay for charging, Zap-Pay avoids the hassle of using multiple apps across different networks. The payment service from Zap-Map means that EV drivers can search, plan and pay for charging all within one app.

With Connected Kerb’s on-street coverage soon to become Zap-Pay enabled, today’s announcement marks an important step towards convenient, trouble-free charging for those without access to private, off-street charging.

Alex Earl, Commercial Director at Zap-Map, said:

“We’re delighted to be working with Connected Kerb, whose reliable, affordable and accessible EV charging solutions will help to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles.

“As EVs increasingly enter the mainstream, we need to make paying for charging as simple as possible. Connected Kerb’s solution combines power and data to deliver user-friendly charging for cities and communities, and their ethos chimes perfectly with Zap-Pay.

“Having Connected Kerb on board with Zap-Pay is great news for EV drivers – especially those without access to off-street parking – who will benefit from a convenient and easy-to-use service.”

Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb, said:

“We are really excited about our partnership with Zap-Pay, a payment system that will help to provide a seamless charging experience for our customers. In an age where users are swamped with apps covering every activity of their daily life, we believe that the integration of finding, planning and paying for charging points within the same app will make EV charging hassle-free. This is an essential part of enabling a full EV transition.”

“As we scale up our charging point presence across the UK, it is critical that our network can offer a reliable, easy-to-use and secure payment system and we are delighted that Zap-Pay does just that.”

Zap-Map and Connected Kerb look forward to making further announcements on the partnership once the technical integration is complete.