19/04/21

Construction work has started on Beyond Housing’s £16 million development of 113 homes at Mill Meadows, Filey.

The final phase of the Mill Meadows development, carried out by Beyond Housing in partnership with Termrim Construction, will see 113 new homes for sale, bringing the total number of homes at the scheme to 297.

The new family-friendly homes will consist of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses and bungalows, and will be built alongside new play areas, public open space, highways and other infrastructure.

Mill Meadows is situated at coastal town, Filey, in North Yorkshire between Scarborough and Bridlington. This final phase of the £45 million development will run for three years, with handover of the final homes scheduled for February 2024.

Karen Howard, Development Manager at Beyond Housing said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Termrim on the development of these new homes at Mill Meadows. We recognise the importance of providing homes for a range of tenures, and the delivery of this scheme will represent a significant addition to our sales portfolio and help meet demand for new build homes for outright sale in the Filey area.

“Residents living at the development originally moved in as far back as 2012, so they are looking forward to the completion of the final phase over the next few years.”

Gerry Doherty, Construction Manager at Termrim Construction, said: “Beyond Housing is a new client to Termrim and we are pleased to have been selected as the preferred contractor on the Mill Meadows development. We look forward to working with the team at Beyond Housing to successfully deliver this scheme for them.”