The team at a North East talent and resourcing consultancy are celebrating after a successful first year in business.

Talentheads was set up in October 2020 by experienced recruiter Sam Spoors after her previous company fell victim at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

After just one year in business, the firm has exceeded its original turnover goals, taken on some major new clients and is now in a position to recruit two experienced members of staff.

Sam said: “I am delighted with how our first year has gone! I established Talentheads with very modest expectations, not knowing what would happen due to the pandemic – and it has gained such huge momentum through organic growth, allowing us to offer partnerships to more businesses in the first year than I had ever imagined.

“I’m genuinely excited for the future. We are now ready to scale, as opposed to still starting out.”

Sam describes Talentheads as an in-house talent and resourcing team working with businesses on long-term, sustainable strategies to help them take control of the recruitment process.

As a result of the firm’s success, she has recently taken on two new talent partners, Tamara Hastie-Thorpe and Lesley Gordon, to support continued growth.

Tamara, who has around 20 years of experience in resourcing and recruitment, said: “I’m really pleased to be joining Talentheads, so I can use the skills I have gained throughout my career to support regional job creation and business growth.

“My corporate experience places me in a strong position to ensure the senior teams of our clients nail their talent acquisition strategies and future recruitment requirements.

“Talentheads mirrors my own values and aspirations which is why I’m excited to come on board and see what the future will bring.”

Lesley, who also has around two decades of recruiting experience, added: “It feels amazing to be part of Talentheads and it’s exciting to be part of Sam’s journey to scale up the business.

“It’s incredible to see where Sam has taken the business in such a short time and it is her drive, ambition and enthusiasm that brought me here.”

Talentheads has recently started working with micro craft cakery Cake Stories as its in-house talent partner, along with other regional firms including auto repair shop Riverside Commercials, environmental consultant Narec, and Black and White Engineering.

Sam said: “We work with a wide range of industries and our two new talent partners will extend our industry exposure and breadth of knowledge even wider, helping us continue our mission of job creation and skills retention for the region.

“Over the next 12 months, I want to continue to scale and to build on the solid foundations we have created.

“I’d like to see us providing even more partnership support and help more North East and Yorkshire based businesses to grow through people.”

For more information, visit www.talentheads.co.uk