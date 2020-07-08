Business owners and landlords are being reminded to review their legionella risk assessments and take any necessary action as a growing number of organisations start to re-open premises.

Even if regular flushing hasn’t been carried out during closure, this needs to become part of regular practice again to ensure ongoing compliance with legionella guidance.

Total Water Solutions, a division of Northumbrian Water, is offering free legionella health checks and advice, to help businesses re-open safely.

Andrew Sinclair, Business Development Manager at Total Water Solutions, said: “The closure of businesses has been tough for many across the region, and the last thing any owner or landlord wants is to find that, in the turmoil, they’ve neglected the important matter of legionella control.

“That’s why we are making sure that there is a range of resources and advice available, for free, to help people re-open their premises safely. We are also offering the free legionella health checks, which involve a call with a specialist from our team to help people stay compliant.”

As well as information and advice, which can be found at https://totalwatersolutions.co.uk/covid-19/, the page also provides useful links to the Legionella Control Association, the Health & Safety Executive, the Water Management Society and the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases.

Resources include a frequently asked questions section, a downloadable infographic, and a series of free webinars, which can be found at https://totalwatersolutions.co.uk/webinars/.

To access a legionella health check, go to https://totalwatersolutions.co.uk/legionella-health-check/ and fill in an online form, or call 0800 028 3557 and select option 3 to get to the Total Water Solutions team.