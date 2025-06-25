Crafted to perfection: Rushlift adds 55 Volkswagen Crafter vans to its UK fleet

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers the first of 55 specially-converted Crafter vans to Rushlift, a materials handling equipment supplier

The new vehicles will support the company’s Field Service Engineers

The recently updated Crafter is the largest van in Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ lineup, with 18.4m3 load space

Milton Keynes, UK, 24 June 2025 – Rushlift, the nationwide materials handling equipment supplier, has taken delivery of 55 new Volkswagen Crafter vans to support its Field Service Engineers.

All 55 of the new vehicles have been converted at the rear with bespoke racking, 350 Watt invertor and a workbench, designed to allow the Rushlift Field Service Engineers to support customers across the country.

The Crafter is the largest model in Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ lineup, with up to 18.4m3 of load space and 2.4-tonne maximum payload. With a load height of up to 2,196mm, the Crafter has excellent loadability for any job.

Recently upgraded with new driver assist systems, the Crafter is designed to make everyday work easier and safer for drivers. The redesigned dashboard features a new 10.4-inch, an integrated eSIM, and mobile online services as part of We Connect.

Alina Sirghi, Fleet Controller at Rushlift, said: “We’re proud to invest in the first phase of our service vehicle replacement programme, with 55 new Volkswagen vans now on the road for our Field Service Engineers. This marks an important step in supporting our growing customer base across the UK. These vehicles not only enhance the reliability and efficiency of our service operations, but also reflect our commitment to equipping our engineers with the best possible tools for the job.

“Partnering with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles ensures we maintain a fleet that meets our high standards for safety, performance and sustainability. This investment reinforces Rushlift’s dedication to delivering industry-leading service and remaining at the forefront of material handling support.”

Craig Cavanagh, National Fleet Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, added: “That Rushlift selected the Volkswagen Crafter to grow their fleet is a testament to our commitment to providing the best work tools for our trade customers. The Crafter’s comfort, upgraded dashboard and driver assist systems make it a reliable, safe and versatile vehicle for Rushlift’s drivers.”

To find out more about the Volkswagen Crafter, visit https://www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk/en/new-vehicles/crafter-panel-van.html