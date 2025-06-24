Why Art and Book PR Matter: The Success Story Behind Falling Rocket

When it comes to launching a major new art biography, it’s not just the writing that matters – it’s the reach. And in the case of Falling Rocket, the latest book from esteemed author Paul Thomas Murphy, the collaboration with a specialist PR agency proved to be a game-changer.

This meticulously researched account of the infamous libel trial between Whistler and Ruskin – a pivotal moment in Victorian art history – has caught the attention of leading UK media thanks to a strategic, targeted press campaign. With glowing reviews in The Times Literary Supplement, BBC History Magazine, Country Life, The Spectator, and The Lady, Falling Rocket has not only resonated with readers but has also cemented its place within the canon of must-read art histories of the year.

Quotes like “Murphy is excellent on the comic-opera mayhem that attended Anna McNeill Whistler’s arrival in London” (TLS) and “The centre-piece of Paul Thomas Murphy’s engrossing and highly detailed book” (Country Life) reflect the calibre of the coverage secured — the kind that can dramatically boost book sales, academic interest, and long-term visibility.

It’s a clear example of why authors and publishers should look to experienced Book PR and Art PR professionals when promoting niche or high-end releases. These teams know how to position a work with critics, connect with specialist publications, and tap into the cultural pulse of the moment.

But beyond the strategic value, there’s a genuine sense of joy in promoting projects like this. Working on campaigns that intersect with art, literature, and history brings depth and creativity to the PR process. Each book, each story, offers a new way to engage readers and media alike.

Whether you’re an author preparing your next release or a publisher looking to maximise coverage, aligning with a specialist PR team ensures your work is seen – and celebrated – by the right audience. As Falling Rocket has proven, the right words deserve the right spotlight.