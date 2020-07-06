Prior to his role at Crafter’s Companion, Derek has more than 15 years’ experience in the TV shopping industry and has presented products across a multitude of industries including cruise holidays, cut diamonds, household products, fashion and more. He has worked for channels including Ideal World, JML, Hochanda, Sewing Quarter and Jewellery Maker.

Derek’s new role will involve familiarising himself with Crafter’s Companion’s catalogue of craft products, guiding his craft expert co-stars and viewers through each programme, driving the social conversation and interacting with the audience live on air.



Currently, Crafter’s TV produces 13 regular shows, in addition to one-off specials, with its eleven craft presenters and presenter Joe Remblance. The shows present product launches, inspirational projects, demonstrations, giveaways and special live offers.

Sara Davies, founder and creative director said: “I think that people have found the ability to tune in, engage in conversation, get inspired and craft along with other crafters to be really useful and comforting, and as a result, Crafter’s TV has grown significantly. We’ve just increased our programming to a seven-day schedule, so Derek is joining at a perfect time where he can help to support us with that transition.

“Derek has a wealth of experience in broadcast media and we are really lucky that he has chosen to join our team at this exciting time. I’m really looking forward to working with him and seeing him in action!”

Derek currently lives in North Yorkshire with his partner and two Tonkinese cats. He enjoys water-colouring and also has a passion for gardening, and exploring his North Yorkshire surroundings through long walks.

Derek said: “I’m joining Crafter’s TV after a few years of TV, learning from inspiring guests and experts, and I’ve surprised myself at how many techniques I have picked up throughout the years, whether it’s been jewellery making or knowing what to look for in fabrics. After experiencing how much of an impact and sense of wellbeing creating and crafting can have, I’m so excited to immerse myself into the world of craft and the challenge that that might bring.

“I wanted to join Crafter’s Companion because I love the energy and already feel connected to the team. I love down to earth people with genuine passion and these things ooze from every pore at this company. I can’t wait to work alongside the Crafter’s TV gang and I am excited to meet all of the creative viewers at home.”