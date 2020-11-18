Newcastle creative agency Vida Creative, based in Ouseburn, has experienced double-digit growth and new job creation, despite tough trading conditions.

Vida Creative, founded by Ellen Hedley and Henry Coggin, has seen significant growth within the last seven months, fuelled by a series of client wins in the tech and health sector, including Newcastle based VEO, Kani Payments, Blu Sky Chartered Accountants and Scottish based MedPoint and Agilis Health.



The agency, founded in November 2018, initially grew from its founders’ joint venture while travelling Europe. After 18-months the pair decided to turn their aim to do ‘good work for good people’ into a business specialising in bespoke website development, branding, design and content marketing.

Initial contract wins for the agency included Soccer Aid 2020, Virgin Money Unity Arena and This Is Tomorrow Festival. As well as cultural clients, Vida also works with a number of technology businesses and in the healthcare sector.

In under two years, the team of two has become six, with plans to further expand to support its growing client base, and has moved on from the NatWest Accelerator Hub, an incubator for start-ups, into its own offices in Ouseburn.

While it’s on track to double its income for 2020, Vida Creative is aiming for 25% growth in turnover for 2021.

During lockdown the team has worked with 360 Growth Partners, who help businesses to accelerate their growth, putting in place strategic support to build on the agency’s organic growth, creating a long-term, sustainable business. Creating a clear action plan will enable the agency to deliver to an ever-growing client portfolio, across a range of sectors locally and nationally, and realise its full potential.

Ellen said; “When we started working with 360 Growth Partners, we knew we needed to get the business in a position where we were ready for the next phase of growth. We just weren’t quite sure where to start.

“The team at 360 Growth Partners listened to our needs and goals and helped us with a clear plan of action to develop a strategy to take us forwards. Now we have a much clearer focus. Not just financially or client-wise, but for all areas of the business.

“We feel very proud that we’ve grown our team during the pandemic. I think the key has been to stay creative and look to the future. Focusing on the things we can control, like our ability to do good work and helping our clients to succeed in every way possible during such a tough time.”

360 Growth Partners will be continuing to support Vida Creative to deliver growth for 2021 through coaching and leadership training.

Andrew Silver, Director of 360 Growth Partners, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Ellen and Henry to develop a strategic growth plan. Our team of business, marketing, financial and HR experts has worked in business most of our lives and we are at home getting stuck in and working with owners and managing directors to help them reach their full potential.



“As a business, we believe great things happen when you inspire belief in your team to live and share your business dreams. We’re delighted to have seen this in practice at Vida Creative. We look forward to continuing our work together to action exciting plans for 2021 and beyond.”