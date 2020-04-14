Children have been getting creative while they stay at home during the COVID-19 emergency, showcasing their design and building skills for a Cleveland Bridge UK challenge.

The Darlington-based company has been encouraging children to create bridge structures and send in photos that can be shared on Cleveland Bridge’s social media pages.

Submissions have included several Lego-based structures, including one that featured a space for pet budgies, a princess bridge, complete with iridescent turrets, and a bridge built for rabbits to cross inside their garden enclosure.

The challenge was set by Cleveland Bridge, in association with civil engineering and rail contractors Alun Griffiths to encourage kids to create bridges from items from around the home and provide parents with a fun STEM-based activity for their home schooling.

Chris Droogan, Managing Director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “We have been really impressed with the creativity and ingenuity that children have put into their bridge structures. It has certainly brightened our day to see that there are so many brilliant young people out there with a talent for design and construction. We might just be seeing the first designs of some future bridge builders!

“The reaction to our challenge has been excellent and we want to thank the children and their parents for all their efforts and sharing the photos of their bridges with us. As we all follow the stay at home guidance its great to see children making the best of their time and coming up with some fantastic structures.”