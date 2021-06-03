Credit Style, one of the UK’s leading players in debt recovery, has launched a new internship programme in collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University, providing students with work placements throughout the summer of 2021. This new scheme is part of an ongoing business-wide commitment to working with regional service providers and driving opportunities for local talent to learn and succeed.

Based in Sheffield, Credit Style is part of the Bristow & Sutor Group and is a credit management and debt recovery service. The company will be providing internships in its legal department for students interested in law and finance, as well as in the client services department for those looking to develop skills in accounting and bookkeeping.

University students undertaking summer placements can generally expect work experience to last up to 8 weeks and consist of an unpaid placement. Sheffield Hallam University offers 100 hours of funding for students and Credit Style has chosen to be one of a select number of businesses offering fully-funded placements with pay, meaning students can continue to earn while they learn for the entire duration of their time with the business.

Whilst the launch of these internships represents the first made available by Credit Style, the company has a long history of success providing opportunities to young people from the Yorkshire region. The business has welcomed 16 apprentices through its doors over the years, 11 of whom remain with the business today. Despite the challenges of the coronavirus, the business has stayed committed to these efforts and has recruited five new apprentices from Sheffield College within the last year alone.

From paralegal and business admin to software development, the ambition is to help every young person who joins Credit Style lay the foundations for a successful future career. Some current members of staff completed their apprenticeships as long as six years ago, but are still with the business and have achieved internal promotions and continued career success.

Richard Martin, Operations Director at Credit Style said, “Sharing our knowledge and experience with new talent is something we are always very keen to do and we hope to inspire more young people to explore their career options in future. Learning from our experienced staff will provide great insight for students which could help them succeed within our industry once they complete their studies.

“This latest partnership with Sheffield Hallam University is also a brilliant opportunity for our employees to take part in reverse learning, consolidating their own knowledge and embracing the fresh ideas and thoughts of the next generation of young professionals.”

