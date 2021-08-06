CUPRA updates pricing, specification and available options for Leon and Formentor

New paint colours now available on both models

Formentor now orderable with high-performance Beats audio system on all trim levels

Prices start at £31,555 OTR for CUPRA Leon VZ1 245PS and £27,745 OTR for CUPRA Formentor V1 150PS

Visit https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/ for more information

Milton Keynes, 1st July 2021 – CUPRA has announced the latest 2022 model year updates for both the Leon and Formentor, available to order today from any retailer across the UK.

New paint options join both models’ colour palettes, with CUPRA Leon now available to order in two matte paint finishes –­ Magnetic Tech and Petrol Blue – and Formentor which can now be specified in metallic Nevada White and Asphalt Blue.

The CUPRA Formentor can also be fitted with a high-performance, high-fidelity Beats audio system on all trim levels.

All variants of the Leon and Formentor equipped with a DSG-auto gearbox will also benefit from a heated steering wheel as standard, while on Formentor, an electric tailgate is now an available option on V1 and V2 trims, and a top view camera can be added to the VZ2 and VZ3 trims.

CUPRA Leon e-HYBRID also gains a mode 3 charging cable as standard, enabling faster charging.

Prices for the CUPRA Leon start at £31,555 OTR for Leon Hatch VZ1 trim 2.0-litre TSI 245PS DSG-auto and rise to £40,535 OTR for the range-topping Leon Estate VZ3 2.0-litre TSI 310PS DSG-auto 4Drive.

Formentor prices start at £27,745 OTR for V1 1.5-litre TSI 150PS, rising to £42,990 OTR for VZ3 2.0-litre TSI 310PS DSG-auto 4Drive.

Both the CUPRA Leon and Formentor are designed, developed and built at CUPRA’s headquarters in Martorell, Spain.