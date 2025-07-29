CUPRA teams up with the 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E-Prix as Official Race Partner

CUPRA is an official Partner of Formula E’s 2025 Season 11 finale in London

The double-header of races will be held at the Excel London on 26 – 27 July 2025

The partnership marks CUPRA’s boldest statement in electric motorsport on UK soil and reflects its commitment to innovation and electrification

Milton Keynes, 25-07-2025 –CUPRA will be an Official Race Partner of the 2025 Marvel Fantastic Four London E‑Prix. The double-header is the finale of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, set to take place at the Excel London circuit on 26 – 27 July 2025.

Building on its successful collaboration with Kiro Race Co for the 2024/25 season, the CUPRA KIRO team has turned heads with standout performances and a striking copper-and-yellow livery, unveiled in Mexico City in January 2025.

CUPRA KIRO is making an impact both on and off track. With investment from actor Idris Elba and exciting content with the world’s biggest YouTube star, the team is bringing electric racing to an entirely new audience. The collaboration with Mr Beast saw the YouTuber take on CUPRA KIRO driver Dan Ticktum in a Gen3 EVO Formula E high-speed challenge, which exemplified CUPRA’s commitment to pushing boundaries and embracing the future of racing.

On track, the team continues to push boundaries and raise its performance race after race. The progress made this season was clearly demonstrated with a milestone victory in Jakarta — the team’s first win — following its debut podium finish in Tokyo just weeks earlier. These results reflect CUPRA’s unstoppable ambition and the team’s relentless drive to challenge the status quo in electric racing.

The brand’s bold vision of electrification will be embodied by three standout models — the CUPRA Terramar, CUPRA Tavascan, and CUPRA Born — which will serve as the Official Course Cars of the race weekend. These vehicles represent CUPRA’s progressive performance DNA and will play a key role in bringing the unconventional spirit of the brand to the heart of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Marcus Gossen, Managing Director of SEAT and CUPRA UK said: “London is a global stage for sustainable innovation and high-energy competitive racing. This partnership brings together brands that share a bold vision for the future of mobility: one that is disruptive, and electric.”

“By aligning with Formula E at its flagship home event, CUPRA is demonstrating its commitment to connecting with a new generation of drivers through performance, disruption and sustainability.”

Xavi Serra, Global Head of CUPRA Racing, at CUPRA KIRO, said: “We’re proud to be an official partner for the London double-header. It’s a special race for the whole team — and for Dan in particular — so coming back here feels meaningful. We’re fully focused and ready to give it everything we’ve got, both on and off the track.”

Formula E is the all-electric city racing series accredited by the FIA. As the only net-zero certified motorsport series, it brings high-performance EV racing to the world’s most iconic cities. The 2024/25 season features races across ten cities, culminating in the Marvel Fantastic Four London E‑Prix with CUPRA as Official Race Partner.