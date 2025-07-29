  • Tue. Jul 29th, 2025

CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT: new high-performance project from Mercedes AMG

  • Uncompromising sports car concept „born in Affalterbach“ to set new record times
  • First teaser images provide an exclusive glimpse into the future of the AMG GT family

Affalterbach.  Mercedes-AMG opens another exciting chapter in its performance history and hints with the CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT that the GT family is not yet complete. The uncompromising concept vehicle is designed for absolute driving dynamic peak performance to set new standards and record times.

With a first teaser of the CONCEPT AMG GT TRACK SPORT, Mercedes‑AMG now offers an exclusive insight into the development workshop in Affalterbach. Here, the camouflaged high-performance project is being finalized before it has to prove itself on the test tracks. With the new concept vehicle, Mercedes‑AMG demonstrates its great expertise as a sports car manufacturer and provides a preview of a possible expansion of the GT series with a V8 engine. The second generation of the two-door AMG GT was presented in 2023, and since then, the sports car family has been steadily growing.

