Dacia Duster Commercial is the latest model to feature the brand’s new visual identity

Based on the rugged Duster SUV, the specially converted Duster Commercial offers up to 1,623 litres of useful volume and up to 503kg of payload capacity

Conversion sees rear seats removed, replaced with flat load floor, mesh bulkhead, load cover, opaque window film, and security alarm

Availability of dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox and four-wheel-drive

All-wheel-drive version is the UK’s most affordable and best value 4×4 LCV

Choice of Essential and Expression trim levels

Three-year, 60,000-mile warranty with three-year roadside cover as standard

Orders open now, with prices starting from £13,995 excluding VAT

The Dacia Duster Commercial has been enhanced with the brand’s bold new visual identity, adding to the model’s proven appeal to hard-working businesses that require a quality, robust vehicle that offers outstanding value.

Beyond a simple shift in design, the new identity builds on the strongly held values that are behind the Dacia success story. By applying this identity to the Dacia Duster Commercial, Dacia is extending its commitment to business customers, as well as retail car buyers, bringing even more versatility and capability to an already practical package.

The Dacia Link emblem, a strong feature of the brand’s new identity, now features front and centre in the middle of the grille, itself redesigned and now in white. Like the links of a chain, the interlocking ‘D’ and ‘C’ contribute to a brand-new emblem that reflects the robust simplicity of the new design. The emblem also features on the centre of each wheel.

Another visible change is the addition of the logo on the rear panel and steering wheel. The minimal design sees the lettering pared back so only the essentials remain, enough being left to clearly distinguish each letter.

The new visual identity adds to the many attributes already offered by the Duster Commercial. Based on the Duster SUV, it is homologated as an N1 commercial version, building on the Duster’s rugged and resilient nature by adding a tough, hard-wearing flat load area, offering 1,623 litres of space and up to 503kg payload capacity.

It is powered by a range of punchy yet efficient petrol and diesel engines, complete with the option of Dacia’s dual-clutch EDC automatic transmission. For the more adventurous tradesperson, farmer, or utility company that needs to access remote areas, a four-wheel-drive model offers genuine go-anywhere capability.

For simplicity, two trim levels – Essential and Expression – bring the same generous equipment to the Duster Commercial as the Duster SUV, including an 8-inch touchscreen boasting Dacia’s Media Display infotainment system complete with both Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®.

PRACTICAL AND SPACIOUS CARGO AREA

The conversion takes place right at the factory, with experienced Dacia technicians replacing the rear seats of the Duster with a completely flat wooden load floor covered with a hard-wearing surface. A sturdy mesh bulkhead safely separates the load area from the front passenger compartment, while a series of lashing eyes make it easy to secure loose cargo.

A full-length removable load cover keeps the cargo bay’s contents shielded from prying eyes, aided by the opaque film applied to the fixed rear windows. Finally, rubber mats and a built-in alarm system round out the protection measures.

With up to 1,623 litres of cargo space on offer, the Duster Commercial is a natural fit for hard-working trades. The absence of a load sill makes accessing the space easy and, with a bay length of 1,792mm, even the longest loads can be accommodated with ease. A generous load width of 1,247mm and a floor-to-ceiling height on the 4×2 models of 917mm means bulky items can be easily transported too. Meanwhile, a maximum payload of up to 503kg (depending on model) ensures the Duster Commercial is ready for a day’s work no matter how much is being asked of it.

BOLD EXTERIOR DESIGN

The Duster Commercial shares the same tough and ready-for-anything styling as the Duster SUV.

Flared wheel-arches matched with durable skid plates, front and rear, emphasise the Duster Commercial’s outdoor spirit, while the availability of alloy wheels and a choice of seven appealing paintwork colours – including the new Dusty Grey – brings an added sense of adventure. As well as a distinctive grille design, the front-end styling also includes Y-shaped LED running lights.

Contrasting black roof bars add to the Duster Commercial’s practicality, backed up by its 210mm of ground clearance and 450mm wading depth.

EFFICIENT ENGINES

The Duster Commercial features a range of proven and efficient petrol and diesel engines with outputs from 90hp to 150hp, covering a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive configurations. A six-speed manual transmission is fitted as standard, while Dacia’s six-speed dual-clutch EDC transmission is available exclusively with the TCe 150 engine.

The petrol range includes the turbocharged three-cylinder 1.0-litre TCe 90, delivering 90hp and 160Nm of torque at 2,750rpm, with combined cycle economy of up to 45.6mpg (WLTP). It also encompasses the TCe 150, coupled exclusively with Dacia’s six-speed dual-clutch EDC transmission. Despite its 0-62mph acceleration time of 9.7 seconds, the TCe 150 still returns the same 45.6mpg (WLTP) economy as its petrol-powered siblings.

The 1.5-litre Blue dCi diesel engine develops 115hp and 260Nm of torque at 2,000rpm, and is available with the choice of either two- or four-wheel-drive. The Blue dCi 115 4×2 offers impressive fuel economy of 57.6mpg (WLTP) and low CO 2 emissions of just 127g/km, while the 4×4 version emits 139g/km and achieves a creditable 53.3mpg (WLTP) on the combined cycle.

All are compliant with the latest Euro 6D-Full emissions regulations and are equipped with Stop & Start – which automatically turns the engine off at a standstill to reduce emissions and boost fuel economy – as standard.

SIMPLIFIED TWO-MODEL RANGE

The New Duster Commercial is available in two well-equipped, simple-to-understand specifications.

As standard, the Duster Commercial Essential features Dacia’s distinctive Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, body-coloured bumpers, black roof bars with ‘Duster’ inscription, 16-inch steel wheels, air conditioning, electric front windows, cruise control with speed limiter, seven-function on-board computer, height- and reach-adjustable steering wheel with backlit controls, DAB radio with Bluetooth connectivity and a USB connection.

Moving up to the Expression specification adds 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colour door handles, front fog lights, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, rear-view camera with parking sensors, hill descent control, and a centre differential lock on 4×4 models. The interior, meanwhile, gains upgraded upholstery, black door sill protection strips, leather steering wheel, centre console with driver’s armrest, height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, and Dacia’s Media Display infotainment system with 8-inch touchscreen, smartphone replication with both Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®, and two USB ports.

Both Essential and Expression models are offered with a spare wheel as an available option (4×2 versions only), while metallic paint in one of four colours – Pearl Black, Arizona Orange, Slate Grey and Iron Blue – can be specified across the range. For those with an adventurous spirit, the new Dusty Grey colour is also available alongside the Urban Grey.

The latest version of the Dacia Duster Commercial is available to order now starting at £13,995 excluding VAT, with first deliveries due in the last quarter of 2022.

PRICING