The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 now on sale

The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is available from 1 st July 2025, priced at £57,005 CVOTR, exclusively as a double cab automatic model.

Featuring 35” tyres, Arctic Trucks Bilstein suspension, 4WD with Rough Terrain Mode, 1-tonne payload, and 3.5-tonne towing, it combines serious off-road performance with commercial strength.

The latest model comes with leather interior, 9” infotainment screen, wireless charging, and full ADAS safety suite.

Isuzu UK is proud to announce that The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35, unveiled earlier this year at the 2025 Commercial Vehicle Show, is now officially on sale from 1st July 2025.

Available exclusively with a six-speed automatic transmission and in double cab configuration, the AT35 continues to push boundaries in both form and function. Priced at £57,005 CVOTR, it is available through selected Isuzu Arctic Trucks dealers nationwide.

Developed in collaboration with Arctic Trucks, globally recognised for building vehicles engineered to excel in the planet’s harshest environments, the AT35 offers exceptional off-road performance, serious commercial capability, and advanced safety technology — all in a bold, unmistakable design. Based on the latest Isuzu D-Max model, it also brings a broad number of improvements across all areas, further improving the driving experience.

Ready to Reign All Terrain

Powered by Isuzu’s proven 1.9-litre turbo diesel engine, delivering 360 Nm of torque, the AT35 is equipped with a host of performance features including:

35” BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain Tyres

Arctic Trucks Bilstein Performance Suspension System

Rough Terrain Mode

Shift-on-the-fly 4WD system

Rear Differential Lock

3.5-tonne towing capacity and over 1-tonne payload

Beyond its impressive stats, the AT35 features over 60 hours of expert re-engineering by Arctic Trucks’ off-road mobility specialists. This includes extensive adjustments, strengthening and reprofiling of the chassis, inner arches, and bodywork to optimise durability, capability, and clearance, all while retaining commercial credentials such as full payload and towing capacity.

Its optimised Arctic Trucks Bilstein performance suspension system incorporates front springs and dampers, rear dampers, and body lift for a total elevation gain of +40mm. This advanced suspension setup delivers excellent control, comfort, and mobility across all terrains and conditions.

This capability is matched by a low centre of gravity, aided by the wider track and increased tyre width. The result is a vehicle as confident on rocky trails as it is hauling tools or towing trailers across worksites and winding rural roads.

Unmistakable Presence

Distinctive and aggressively styled, the new model stands taller, wider and more purposeful than ever before.

Custom Arctic Trucks Bilstein suspension increases ground clearance

Approach, breakover and ramp angles of 35°, 34° and 29° respectively

Massive 35” tyres and unmistakeable widebody design

Durable, extended-profile side steps and roof rails

Widened, body-colour Arctic Trucks fender flares with recessed AT tyre pressure details increase clearance and visual impact while helping protect the vehicle’s bodywork from debris and harsh environments. These are matched by strengthened, oversized Arctic Trucks mud guards and robust extended-profile side steps.

The vehicle also includes matte black 17×10-inch Arctic Trucks alloy wheels, a 2” rear multifunction receiver hitch (compatible with tow balls, steps, winches and gear carriers), and premium Arctic Trucks and AT35 badging and detailing on the flares, side steps, mud guards, receiver cover, and interior headrests.

Refined Interior

Inside, the AT35 blends ruggedness with refinement. Drivers and passengers are treated to leather upholstery, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control, ensuring comfort in every condition. As part of the bespoke Arctic Trucks build process, each vehicle also receives Arctic Trucks premium floor mats, locking wheel nuts, a torque wrench, a dedicated D-Max AT35 user manual, and a certificate of conformity.

Technology is front and centre, featuring an updated 9” touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, as well as an 8-speaker premium sound system, wireless phone charging, USB C ports, and a 7” digital driver information display.

Safer than Ever

As with all models in the new D-Max range, the AT35 includes Isuzu’s comprehensive ADAS safety suite, now also featuring:

Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control

Rear Cross Traffic Braking

Traffic Jam Assist

Attention Assist

Turn Assist and E-Call functionality

These features make the AT35 a capable companion both for professional use and adventurous exploration.

Model at Glance

Model CVOTR

(Ex. VAT) Drivetrain Cab Types Transmission Colours Key Features D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 £57,005 4×4 Double Auto Splash White (Solid)

Mercury Silver (Metallic)

Obsidian Grey (MICA)

Onyx Black (MICA)

Spinel Red (MICA)

Biarritz Blue (Metallic)

Sienna Orange (MICA)

Dolomite White (Pearl) Dark grey metallic Arctic Trucks styling, AT35 badging, 35” BF Goodrich tyres with widened wheel arches, custom Billstein suspension, 9” infotainment, 7” driver information display, heated front seats, Bi-LED headlights, leather upholstery*, dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors, rear differential lock, Rough Terrain Mode, 8-speaker premium sound.

The price is exclusive of VAT and additional charges. There is no charge for Splash White colour. For special paint finishes, an additional £600 (excluding VAT) applies. *Leather and other materials.

Alan Able, Managing Director at Isuzu UK, said: “The New AT35 adds an exciting and dynamic edge to the Isuzu D-Max range. It combines dramatic visual presence with genuine utility, making it ideal for both specialist commercial operators and lifestyle buyers who need more than just a standard pick-up. It shows how versatile a working vehicle can be without compromising comfort or innovation.”

Peter Smith, Managing Director at Arctic Trucks UK, added: “The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 represents the evolution of everything we’ve learned over more than three decades of engineering world-class off-road vehicles. It’s a bold and capable pick-up that stands ready for anything, from remote terrain to demanding job sites. Together with Isuzu, we’ve created a vehicle that delivers genuine off-road ability without compromising comfort, safety or commercial versatility.”

Availability

The New Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is available exclusively as a double cab automatic model, in a choice of eight striking colours. It is available to purchase now at £57,005 CVOTR. Importantly, the AT35 retains full commercial vehicle status for both VAT and Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) purposes. This means that business users can reclaim 100% of the VAT, and road tax (VED) is fixed at just £345 per year, offering significant running cost advantages compared to non-commercial vehicles in the same category.

To locate your nearest Arctic Trucks authorised dealer, visit www.isuzu.co.uk/find-a-dealer. For more information, visit www.isuzu.co.uk/vehicles/isuzu-d-max-arctic-trucks-at35.