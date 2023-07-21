Dacia marks first decade in the UK by selling its quarter of a millionth car

Dacia is celebrating a quarter of a million sales since its launch in the UK just ten years ago

Charlie James and his family have collected the 250,000 th car – a Dacia Jogger Extreme SE – from Richard Sanders Dacia in Northampton

To mark the occasion, Dacia added unique touches to the seven-seat Jogger including a special plaque and one-of-a-kind ‘250,000’ embroidered mats

The momentous milestone falls within Dacia’s 10th anniversary year and follows the brand more than doubling its sales in 2022

Dacia is celebrating a significant milestone having sold a quarter of a million cars in the UK. The landmark achievement falls during the same year that the brand is marking a decade of disrupting the UK car market, and off the back of increasingly strong sales, seeing them double in 2022 compared to 2021.

Charlie James was pleasantly surprised to be told he was Dacia’s 250,000th customer when he turned up with his family to collect their Dacia Jogger Extreme SE from Richard Sanders in Northampton. To mark the occasion, Dacia added some unique touches in the form of one-of-a-kind ‘250,000’ embroidered mats and a special plaque. The additions complemented the striking Dusty Khaki paint and top-of-the-range trim level.

As well as receiving the keys to the seven-seat family car, Dacia presented the kinship carer to three with an activity voucher so the whole family can embrace the brand’s outdoor sprit and set off straightaway on an exciting adventure.

It’s the first Dacia that Charlie has purchased, choosing the brand’s latest model after being bowled over by the Jogger’s space, particularly its third row of seats.

He said: “With three growing teenagers you need a large car, and the Jogger is perfect for us as a family. I had read a lot of online reviews and they were all very positive, saying how roomy it is and highlighting the usability of the third row of seats. We’re now going to be a lot more comfortable when we’re all travelling together. Finding out that I’m the 250,000th customer was quite a surprise! I’m looking forward to us setting off on our next family adventure.”

Mark Sanders, Joint Managing Director of Richard Sanders Group, was delighted to hand over the keys to Charlie: “It brings us pride to be part of the brand’s success story. Every Dacia customer collection is a special occasion for us, but we’re absolutely thrilled to hand over the 250,000th Dacia sold in the UK. We aim to offer our customers the best in quality and affordability, and Dacia perfectly aligns with our commitment. There’s no other family car like the seven-seat Jogger, but Charlie’s is even more special – it’s the most exclusive Dacia we’ve delivered in our ten years of representing the brand! We wish him and his family many miles of happy motoring.”

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK, added: “We’re barely halfway through 2023 and it’s already shaping up to be an amazing year for Dacia. Delivering our quarter of a millionth car, especially in our 10th anniversary year, is a fantastic achievement and sums up just how far the brand has come in such a short space of time. Better still, the momentum is not slowing. Our sales are up on this time last year, with an ever-increasing amount of car buyers benefiting from our strong model range that epitomises value, quality and good thinking.”

