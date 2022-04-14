Darlington Intermediaries, Darlington Building Society’s engagement service with brokers across England, Scotland and Wales, has made a specialist appointment dedicated to developing its brand in London and the South East.

The strategic decision to add Tim Vigeon to the Intermediaries team as Associate Business Development Manager helps to develop the business through brokers in the south of the country.

Tim, who will operate from London, brings a wealth of experience, with an extensive network of contacts in London and the South East.

“It’s a really exciting role because it’s something new for both me and Darlington Intermediaries, and I’ve no doubt there’s huge potential,” says Tim.

Tim’s previous role was as Head of Lending for Buckinghamshire Building Society, where he had been employed for seven years.

Earlier in his career, he had spent 23 years with Nationwide Building Society before joining the Financial Ombudsman Service, assessing complaints.

“I needed a fresh challenge and coming to Darlington appealed for all kinds of reasons. Not least the fact that it has a won multiple awards for its products and services, and has an outstanding reputation as a leading employer.

“Everyone has made me so welcome, and given me so much support, since I started – it’s just a really fantastic team to be part of. I love the way the Intermediaries team has embraced new technology without losing sight of its USP of manual underwriting and personal service to brokers and customers.

“It gives me a great opportunity to use my experience and contacts to develop and promote the Darlington Intermediaries brand in London and the South East. But the role also includes an element of support for the whole intermediaries operation, looking at the lending policy and how to develop other areas.

Tim has also embraced the Society’s support for the local community, by spending his third day in post planting trees at the Clervaux Trust charity, near Darlington.

“The volunteering day at the Clervaux Trust was part of the Society’s pledge to plant a tree in this country, and another in Africa, every time a Green Regular Saver Account is opened and I thought it a great way to meet my new colleagues” Tim explained.

“Who knows what next week will bring, but I am genuinely excited to see.”

To contact Tim, or any of the Darlington Intermediaries Team visit www.darlington.co.uk/darlington-intermediaries/meet-the-team