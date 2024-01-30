Ranking Hollywood’s luckiest ‘Short Kings’, according to science

They say that “Good things come in small packages”, which is true for Hollywood, producing celebrities such as Tom Cruise, Tom Holland and Danny DeVito who stand tall at the box office, but not in real life.

Keen to find out who Hollywood’s luckiest ‘short kings’ are, a study was conducted by analysing over 200 Hollywood actors, looking at their height, computer vision algorithms, estimated net worth and box office data to uncover the luckiest ‘short kings’ in Hollywood.

Highlights from the research:

Dustin Hoffman is the luckiest short king, scoring 9.32 out of 10

Elijah Wood is second and is also the most attractive, with a Golden Ratio score of 8.79/10

Martin Scorsese is the shortest in the top 10, but has the highest net worth and average film reviews in the top 10

Ranked: The top 10 luckiest ‘short kings’ of Hollywood:

# Name Count of films Height (cm) Estimated Net worth ($) Estimated Sum of Worldwide box office ($) Average review of films Golden ratio score /100 Overall Sexiest Score /10 1 Dustin Hoffman 72 166 $110,000,000 $5,846,570,003 6.7 8.43 9.32 2 Elijah Wood 63 165 $20,000,000 $5,892,541,982 6.6 8.79 9.09 3 Josh Hutcherson 43 165 $20,000,000 $4,601,612,292 6.2 8.58 8.42 4 Miltos Yerolemou 17 161 $11,000,000 $2,330,599,595 6.6 8.37 8.18 5 Jason Schwartzman 44 166 $20,000,000 $2,465,285,061 6.4 7.83 8.12 6 Martin Scorsese 27 160 $200,000,000 $1,335,361,163 6.8 7.2 8.07 7 Daniel Radcliffe 32 164 $115,000,000 $7,958,947,062 6.7 5.96 8.07 8 BD Wong 43 164 $8,000,000 $5,932,825,163 6.3 8.34 8.05 9 Nathan Lane 49 165 $25,000,000 $2,369,671,520 6.4 7.67 7.97 10 Jacob Batalon 14 161 $6,000,000 $8,755,553,690 6.6 7.56 7.96

The complete dataset used throughout this study can be found here.

Dustin Hoffman is Hollywood’s luckiest short king

MinimumDepositCasinos.org can reveal that Dustin Hoffman is the luckiest short king, scoring 9.32 out of 10. Standing at 166cm (5 feet 4 inches), Hoffman is the tallest out of the top 10 celebrities, tying with Jason Schwartzman. Hoffman is known for his unforgettable roles as Raymond Babbitt in Rain Man and Michael Dorsey in Tootsie, two movies whose success has generated an estimated sum of $5.8 billion at the box office and earned Hoffman an estimated net worth of $110 million. According to the Golden Ratio, Hoffman is also one of the best-looking short kings, scoring 8.43/10.

According to science, Elijah Wood is the sexiest short king

In second place is Elijah Wood, scoring 9.09 out of 10. Best known for his role as Hobbit ‘Frodo’ in the Lord of the Rings movie franchise, Wood also starred in 2004’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, movies which brought in $5.89 billion at the box office and earned Wood his $20 million net worth. At 165cm (5 feet 5 inches) tall, he ties with Josh Hutcherson and Nathan Lane in the top 10, however, Wood is the best looking according to science, with a golden ratio score of 8.79 out of 10.

Josh Hutcherson is the second sexiest according to science

Josh Hutcherson is the third luckiest short king, scoring 8.42 out of 10. Hutcherson is 165cm (5 feet 5 inches) tall and has an estimated $20 million net worth from 43 roles such as heartthrob Peeta Mellark in the Hunger Games movie franchise and Markl from 2004’s Howl’s Moving Castle, two of which have generated an estimated $4.6 billion at the box office. When it comes to his looks, Hutcherson fares extremely well according to science, with a golden ratio score of 8.58 out of 10, the second-highest score in the top 10, just 0.21 points lower than Wood (8.79).

Jacob Batalon makes the top 10

Trailing at the bottom of the top 10, scoring 7.96 out of 10 is Jacob Batalon. At 161cm (5 feet 2 inches) tall, he is known internationally for his role as Ned Leeds in the hugely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise which unsurprisingly generated an estimated $8.7 billion at the box office and earned him a handsome $6 million net worth. While successful financially, Batalon also fares well with his looks, scoring 7.56 out of 10, the ninth-highest score in the top 10, beating Martin Scorsese (7.20/10).

Methodology:

MinimumDepositCasinos conducted a study to identify the “short kings” of Hollywood, using a computer vision algorithm to assess facial features’ proximity to the geometric golden ratio. Actors shorter than or equal to 167cm were selected from www.celebheights.com . Photos meeting specific criteria were used to minimise variability factors like expression and lighting in the analysis. Facial landmarks were identified, and their proximity to the golden ratio was calculated and expressed as a percentage. The method has limitations due to inherent model entropy. Film review scores from IMDb and worldwide box office grossings from https://the-numbers.com/ were also considered. Net worth data was sourced from Idol Net Worth and Celebrity Net Worth . The final ranking of actors was based on an average percent rank combining net worth, film grossings, review scores, and golden ratio score, acknowledging that some data are estimates. Data was obtained on 22 January 2024 and is correct as of then.