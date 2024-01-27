LEVC’s electric TX now makes up half of London’s black cab fleet

The world’s most advanced electric taxi, a cornerstone of London’s identity, hits another new milestone

As electrification of London’s black cab fleet continues to accelerate, LEVC’s TX now makes up more than 50% of all licensed taxis in the capital

Since its launch, the TX has travelled more than 700 million miles and prevented more than 200,000 tonnes of CO 2 from being emitted into the atmosphere globally

Ansty, 6th December 2023 – More than half of London’s entire black cab fleet is now zero-emission capable thanks to LEVC’s class-leading electric taxi, as the TX continues to play a vital role in clean green, and accessible urban mobility.

Supporting the UK’s capital to achieve its net zero target, LEVC’s electric TX is accelerating the transition away from fossil fuels. More than 50 percent of London’s 14,700 black taxis are now actively contributing to cleaning up London’s air and the overall environmental impact of London’s iconic taxi fleet is also rapidly reducing.

As the UK’s electric TX fleet increases, so does the positive contribution this purpose-built vehicle is making to cities. Powered by its revolutionary eCity technology, LEVC’s electric TX taxi has travelled more than 700 million miles globally and prevented more than 200,000 tonnes of harmful CO 2 emissions from entering the world’s atmosphere since its introduction in 2018.

Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC, commented: “With more than half the black cabs on London’s streets now electric, thanks to the iconic TX, today represents another momentous milestone for LEVC. We would like to thank London’s famous black cab drivers, who have been instrumental in this achievement.

Since its launch, the TX has delivered an unrivalled sustainable mobility solution. Globally the TX has saved an incredible 200,000 tonnes of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere, with London leading the way in helping us to achieve that. But there is always more that we can do. Other cities can learn from London’s world-leading approach, improving air quality throughout urban settings, to the benefit of the public and the environment.

“LEVC is committed to working alongside policymakers to demonstrate the positive impact that the TX is having in our cities, as we seek to continue building a greener and more accessible transport network better suited for all.”

Helen Chapman, Transport for London’s Director of Licensing and Regulation, said: “London’s black taxis are recognised worldwide and we are proud to see that so many drivers are helping clean up our air and assist us in tackling the city’s health emergency by driving zero emission capable vehicles (ZEC). Reaching this milestone is a great reflection of how London is working hard to be a greener, more sustainable, environmentally friendly city. We know that by bringing more electric and ZEC vehicles to London we can continue to bring down the level of harmful chemicals in the air and reduce the impact of road transport on our environment.

“Making the taxi fleet cleaner and bringing more electric vehicle charging points to the capital are significant parts of the wider efforts we’re making to help continue being London’s strong, green heartbeat, cleaning London’s air, and helping get Londoners around the city in the greenest ways possible.”

The TX taxi is an accessible and inclusive vehicle for all, regardless of age or disability. Featuring flexible space for up to six passengers, the vehicle includes an integrated wheelchair ramp enabling the TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair – the only taxi of its kind to do so.

The TX’s eCity technology provides a pure EV range of 78 miles and a total range-extended capacity of 333 miles, making it ideally suited to London’s busy black cab drivers. LEVC manufactures the electric TX at its state-of-the-art facility in Ansty, Coventry. With an investment of over £1 billion from the Geely Holding Group since 2014, LEVC has built the UK’s first dedicated manufacturing plant for electric vehicles. LEVC recently announced its new strategy that will see it grow beyond manufacturing the TX, to become a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company.

