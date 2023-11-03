DEACON BLUE ANNOUNCE SUMMER 2024 DATE AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE

DEACON BLUE ANNOUNCE UNMISSABLE DATE

AT SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE – SUMMER 2024

‘All The Old 45s – The Very Best of Deacon Blue’ OUT NOW

Scottish pop-rock greats Deacon Blue are bringing their unmistakable and era-defining sound to the Yorkshire coast for a massive outdoor show.

The Dignity and Real Gone Kid hitmakers – who continue to go from strength to strength – head to the 8,000-capacity Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday June 21.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday October 27 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

Deacon Blue join pop superstar Jess Glynne, rock legends Status Quo and pop punksters Busted among the first headliners to be announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 summer season of shows, presented by Cuffe and Taylor.

Julian Murray, Cuffe and Taylor’s Scarborough OAT venue programmer, said: “Deacon Blue are right up there with the bands people have most requested we bring to Scarborough OAT – so we are delighted to oblige!

“They continue to thrive well into their fourth decade as one of British music’s most important and influential bands. They have written and recorded some incredible songs and albums down the years.

“They are winning rave reviews and playing to sell-out crowds on their current UK arena tour and we would advise fans to not hang around when tickets go on sale for the Scarborough OAT show this Friday.”

Thirty six years after releasing their iconic debut album, Raintown, Deacon Blue, last month, released All The Old 45s – The Very Best of Deacon Blue together with a career-spanning anthology box set You Can Have It All – The Complete Albums Collection.

Both new releases chart the band’s multi-million selling history – from bringing Chocolate Girl and Dignity to life in the corner of a Glasgow basement, to stadium-filling hits like Wages Day and Real Gone Kid, their swoon-inducing tribute to Bacharach and David I’ll Never Fall In Love Again and 2012’s The Hipsters.

“It feels like the right time to celebrate that; to release something that’s a true compilation of our music so far,” said songwriter and vocalist Ricky Ross.

“We’ve added so many songs, albums and EPs which have become a strong part of Deacon Blue and our live repertoire since The Hipsters.”

Ross, co-vocalist Lorraine McIntosh, Dougie Vipond (drums), Jim Prime (keyboards), Gregor Philp (guitar) and Lewis Gordon (bass) are now on the road breathing new life into well-loved songs.

And the response to their current arena tour has garnered a stream of fantastic reviews from press and fans alike, setting the scene brilliantly ahead of next summer’s must-see outdoor shows.

All The Old 45s – The Very Best of Deacon Blue, and You Can Have It All – The Complete Albums Collection are both out now via Cooking Vinyl.

For tickets and more information about all shows at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, go to scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk

