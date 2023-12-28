Defender 90 ‘Prototype X’

Chelsea Truck Company, part of the Kahn Group of companies, has just unveiled its latest take on the Defender 90, a 1 of 1 prototype showcasing its latest experimental designs for the current version of Land Rover’s iconic model.

Sporting Chelsea Truck Company wide-body arches, ‘Prototype X’ is based on a Defender 90 P400 X-Dynamic, boasting close to 400 BHP. Complementing the abundant power and performance is a range of additional exterior enhancements which further accentuate its already muscular demeanour. These include a wide-vented carbon fibre bonnet, a large V-shaped roof spoiler, twin LED-lit roof shield, a grille mask which reduces the size of the vehicle’s headlamps for a focused, purposeful appearance, and an aggressive-looking, retro-styled front bumper valance. Kahn Type 57 22” RS-Forged wheels and Satin Black paint complete the picture while, behind privacy-tinted glass, the interior is clad in beautiful Tiffany-inspired blue leather.

“Chelsea Truck Company is known for the innovative styling we bring to Defenders past and present,” says CEO Afzal Kahn. “With this vehicle, we are showing our more experimental side by including some of our newest works in progress. As a true 1 of 1 prototype, it will be of interest to collectors and enthusiasts and, at £105,000, represents superb value.”

