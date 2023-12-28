Renault Scenic Vision delivers an electrifying performance in hit Netflix series ‘Bodies’

Renault Scenic Vision concept and Megane E-Tech 100% electric take up starring roles in hit Netflix series ‘Bodies’

Part of an ambitious product placement programme by Renault over the last two years targeting cinema, video-on-demand and television

Renault Scenic Vision concept previewed the design of the forthcoming new Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric that will launch next year

The Renault Scenic Vision – the striking concept car that previewed the design of the bold all new Renault Scenic E-Tech 100% electric due to launch in 2024 – and the Megane E-Tech 100% electric have both taken up starring roles in the hit new Netflix series ‘Bodies’.

All eight episodes of Bodies – a British limited series based on a graphic novel written by Si Spencer – have been available to stream on Netflix since 19 October, already securing the show a spot on the “Top 10 in Series in 72 countries on Netflix” list. The series charts four detectives in different time periods who are trying to solve a case related to each other.

Grounded in the present with the Megane E-Tech 100% electric and thrust into the future with the Scenic Vision electric/hydrogen hybrid, Renault accompanies the detectives’ investigations in the Whitechapel district of East London.

Thankfully, customers won’t need to wait until 2053 to get behind the wheel of the all new Scenic E-Tech 100% electric. Following its unveiling at the Munich Motor Show, this modern reinterpretation of family mobility will go on sale in the first half of 2024 with a focus on sustainability and a 379-mile range from its 100% electric powertrain.

It builds on the success of the award-winning Megane E-Tech 100% electric with its bold design, innovative interior, and highly connected digital experience.

Stéphane Barbat, Renault Partnerships Marketing Director, said: “For the past two years, Renault has been pursuing an ambitious product placement programme showcasing the brand’s new range. Our vehicles have appeared in several Netflix productions, such as Lost Bullet and Lupin.”