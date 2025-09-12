Delphi ignites automotive culture with debut of first-ever Delphi Art Car at Italian Tutto Bene Hill Climb

As a leader in premium fuel systems, electrical systems, and aftermarket solutions, PHINIA, through its Delphi brand, is unveiling its very first Art Car at the Tutto Bene Hill Climb, taking place on September 10. The exhibited car is the Alpine A110 Rallye GT+, featuring artwork created by BlackFish studio.

For decades, Delphi has long been committed to providing technicians worldwide with expertise, tools, and training for maintaining and servicing vehicles. Delphi’s contribution goes beyond technical excellence – it reaches into the cultural heart of motoring, where vehicles inspire innovation, reflect identity, and create shared experiences.

Delphi Art Car: Technology Turned Beautiful with World-Class Partners

Delphi is proud to present its first-ever Art Car – conceived as a rolling tribute to the engineers and mechanics whose dedication transforms machines into icons, from the precision of Formula 1 to the familiar vehicles that shape our daily lives.

The moving artwork was designed by BlackFish: a progressive German creative studio that started out producing stickers in an empty room at home, and over 21 years has grown into one of the global leaders of the “newskool” style, operating from its headquarters near the legendary Nürburgring circuit and close to many of its clients – world-renowned racing teams.

The role of canvas for the first Delphi Art car was entrusted to Alpine A110 Rallye GT+: the ultimate rally-spec evolution of one of the most celebrated sports cars of the past decade. Through this initiative, Delphi honors its partnership with Alpine, which already encompasses a strategic collaboration with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team and a revolutionary hydrogen fuel system developed for the Alpenglow concept car under the PHINIA brand.

The one-off was created with the support of Signatech Automobiles, one of the leading forces in global motorsport, responsible for Alpine’s WEC program with the A424 Le Mans Hypercar and the development of high-performance A110 variants that have claimed victories across multiple motorsport disciplines, including the A110 Rallye GT+. At Tutto Bene, the Delphi Art Car will be driven by Signatech Automobiles’ Raphael Astier – FIA R-GT and French Rally cups winner and Pikes Peak International Hill Climb record holder.

“The Delphi Art Car is an exciting tribute to the global car culture. This vehicle represents the sum of our experience gathered in the aftermarket and its contribution to engineering innovation.” says Neil Fryer, Global Vice President of Aftermarket at PHINIA.

Delphi Art Car at Tutto Bene: A Perfect Setting

The debut of the Delphi Art Car will take place at Tutto Bene – first held in 2024 and already one of the most anticipated events on the automotive festival calendar. Organized in the form of a hill climb, it allows a selection of the world’s most beautiful car projects to be showcased in motion, set against the spectacular, unmistakably Italian backdrop of the Lombard Alps.

The hill climb runs along the route to the summit of Monte Mottarone near Lago Maggiore. On September 10, 2025, it’ll become a place where grand history and timeless design will converge with the latest trends and extreme engineering to create new expressions of automotive culture – now with the active presence of Delphi.