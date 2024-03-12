DELVE INTO WHAT’S ON OFFER AT A MAJOR NEW DEVELOPMENT…

HOME buyers will be able to get a first glimpse of a new Durham housing development at a special event this month (March).

Fellside Gardens will provide 288, sustainable, three to five-bedroom properties overlooking the Lanchester Valley, at Delves Lane, Consett.

And leading housebuilder Miller Homes North East is holding an open day on Thursday 28 March, at Derwent Manor Hotel, Allensford, for anyone keen to learn more about the site and the properties on offer.

The development will include three distinct character areas, which will provide a mix of diverse and attractive street scenes in an attractive semi-rural setting.

Miller Homes staff will be on hand to answer questions and guide potential buyers through the house styles, specification and guide prices of the first homes set to be released for sale.

An independent financial advisor and legal expert will also be on hand to help with any queries or concerns regarding affordability and the home buying process.

Along with providing high quality, energy efficient housing, the development will deliver a comprehensive package of economic, environmental and social benefits for Consett.

“We are very excited to finally be able to tell people about this long awaited development,” said sales director Lauren Angus.

“More than 500 potential buyers have already registered their interest and the event is filling up already so, with limited spaces available, I would urge anyone interested to book as soon as possible.”

Dave Walton from Mortgage Advice Bureau said, “there has never been a better time to buy and there has been a massive shift towards buying new builds because they are more energy efficient.

“And supply is beginning to outstrip demand, so, people shouldn’t delay in buying, if they see a home they particularly want.”

The Fellside Gardens Open Day will take place at Derwent Manor Hotel between 5.30pm and 8pm and refreshments will be provided.

For more information on Miller Homes’ developments in North East England visit: https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england.aspx