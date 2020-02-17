Beyond Housing and Vistry Partnerships North East have partnered to deliver a large housing project in Redcar.

The new scheme on Kirkleatham Lane in Redcar will provide 375 new homes in total, with 108 for shared ownership sale and affordable rent, through Beyond Housing.

The affordable homes will offer 55 two bedroomed and 53 three bedroomed homes, including 37 homes for sale on a shared ownership basis enabling a new generation of homeowners get onto the property ladder in an affordable way. There will be 71 homes for affordable rent.

In addition, 187 homes would be built for open market sale through Vistry’s house building division, Linden Homes and 80 will be offered for private rent by Sigma Capital, through its Simple Life brand.

Beyond Housing and Vistry Partnerships North East have already worked together to deliver a number of high-profile developments in Redcar and Cleveland. With a contract value in excess of £13 million, (with £1.9m funded by Homes England), this latest initiative marks Beyond Housing’s largest development to date.

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with Vistry on this high-profile scheme which will deliver vital affordable rent and shared ownership homes in Redcar.”

Clare Harrigan, Head of Development and Regeneration at Beyond Housing, added:

“At Beyond Housing we are absolutely committed to delivering high quality homes which meet a range of housing choices for our customers and contribute to the prosperity and regeneration of our communities. This development will help us to meet our target of building 2,000 new affordable homes by 2025.”

Sean Egan, Managing Director with Vistry partnerships North East, said: “This new project has come about as part of our company’s UK wide strategy to work with Homes England to tackle UK housing need.

“It’s fantastic that we have been able to deliver such high-quality new homes on a superb site on Teesside, offering choice for local people – be they looking for affordable rent, private rent or home ownership. We share our partners’ ambition to help more people access better homes in the places they want to live.”