A North East training and development company is on the road to growth thanks to the acquisition of a logistics training provider.

Diamond People Services, part of Team Valley-based Diamond Group, has expanded with the addition of Tyneside Training Services (TTS), which offers commercial transport and logistics courses for drivers.

The acquisition will strengthen Diamond People Services, which specialises in helping businesses to transform and expand, creating jobs and providing management and leadership support, as well as offering over 200 alternative training and development programmes.

The company’s director of transformation and growth, John Jones, said that the acquisition enables the firm to offer an expanded range of courses, drawing on TTS’s expertise to provide logistics training, aiming to combat a national driver shortage.

He said: “Even before the coronavirus lockdown, more and more companies have been digitising their offering and selling online, which has led to a massive need in delivery drivers to fulfil online orders. Covid-19 has only increased this need and we see it very much as the future of retail.

“TTS liked our vision and what we can do for them in terms of scaling up. They also needed a more commercial arm, which we are well-placed to provide.

“We are now able to deliver commercial logistics training in-house rather than through subcontractors, expanding our customer base and offering a more bespoke service.

“It’s a very exciting time for both firms, and I’m looking forward to working with the team.”

Allan McNaught, TTS centre manager, added: “This is a very positive move for us and the team, and will create a sustainable platform for us to develop the training we offer.

“We will still provide transport and logistics commercial training, as well as continuing to deliver apprenticeships – our customers can rest assured they will still see our trucks in and around the area.

“This move now gives us the opportunity to build on the knowledge and experience of the team and will mean we can offer a wider range of training solutions, developing TTS as part of Diamond People Services.”

Diamond Group works with companies across the region to offer bespoke business solutions, including office equipment, IT and telecoms, as well as people services.

Managing director John Burns said: “The acquisition is great news for Diamond and TTS, and represents a real growth opportunity for both firms.

“Over the course of lockdown, we have seen a major surge in demand for IT services, and working with TTS to deliver commercial logistics training will enable us to support the online retail process from beginning to end.”

Ivan Jepson, business development director for Gateshead College Group, former owners of TTS, said: “I’m delighted to see Diamond Group and TTS joining forces. The two organisations are a perfect fit and by working together they will both go from strength to strength.”

