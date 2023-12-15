Digital agency Ascensor stamp their business timeline with a year of arduous fundraising

Leeds digital agency Ascensor are celebrating 15 years in business following a series of arduous fundraising activities, raising more than £12,500 for six charities.

Their efforts have included walking the Yorkshire Three Peaks, a highland canoe challenge and a virtual cycle ride covering 1500 miles in 15 days.

MD Andrew Firth comments:

“Our fifteenth year as a business provided a great opportunity to complete a series of physically demanding activities, to raise more than £12,500 for local charities: Alzheimer’s Society, Macmillan Cancer Support, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Stroke Association, Simon on the Streets and The Howarth Foundation. These great causes were nominated by our team because they resonate with them and their families.”

He adds: “We wanted to commit to a year-long series of activities to celebrate 15 years in business. This is no small feat, and from our modest beginnings we have grown to become a successful award-winning digital business.”

The digital landscape has changed dramatically over the past 15 years. In their early days as a two-person business, Ascensor focused on creating websites for small businesses. They have since evolved into a conversion focused agency, working for household names like JCT600, Delifresh and YESSS Electrical.

Andrew Firth comments: “I’m proud that we’ve kept pace with the evolution of the digital sector in Leeds. Some of the services we now provide for our clients were not available 15 years ago, and neither were some of the roles in the digital sector. What has always remained constant, has been our ability to evolve to keep our customers at the forefront of their sectors, through software development and digital marketing.

“We’ve shown excellent client growth this year, in terms of new and existing retainers, and we’ve recently secured a number of high profile project wins, including Anglian Windows, Radar Healthcare and Key Security.”

He adds: “It’s not lost on me that in a year of uncertainty, our team have done an amazing job of fund-raising for these six great charities.”

“We’ve had 369 individual donations from our customers, friends and family and we’re very much appreciative of everyone’s efforts in contributing in so many ways.”