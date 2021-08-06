Leicester based Digital Ethos has just announced the acquisition of Knutsford-based marketing agency, Boxed Red.

This acquisition is the second for award-winning Digital Ethos and will pave the way for further growth opportunities across both brands.

Luke Tobin, CEO of Digital Ethos, said: “I’m delighted to finally announce the acquisition of Boxed Red Marketing, this is a huge step for Digital Ethos and I’m so thankful for the opportunity to grow our talented team and become a dominant service provider in the north.

“This acquisition will increase our group revenue by around 25% while allowing us to expand our service offering. Boxed Red also has clients up and down the country and having localised business units in different cities is an important part of our growth plan.”

Janna Caley, previous owner and director at Boxed Red is committed to staying with the company to ensure a smooth transition for staff and all clients. Heading up the Boxed Red business is the already established Managing Director, Ruth Gresty.

Janna said: “The acquisition was a natural fit for Boxed Red as the ethos of both businesses aligned so well. It was important to me that the brand and staff were retained and now with the support of a wider team, Boxed Red will be able to even better service our fantastic clients, further exceeding their objectives.

Recognised as one of the leading digital agencies in the UK, Digital Ethos has a team of specialists working across offices in six UK cities and is now planning to become a European force in strategic marketing with the opening of a new office in Hamburg. Digital Ethos has plans to create new office spaces in Manchester and other city locations as it grows its offering in the north of the UK.

