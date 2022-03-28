North East digital products agency NE6 has relocated to larger offices to cater for current and future expansion.

The Newcastle consultancy – led by co-founders Steven Symonds and Steven Gibbons – has moved within the city into larger, bespoke offices in Siemens House, Carliol Square, Newcastle.

The fast-growing agency is building its reputation both within and outside the North East as a leading digital products and applications design studio. Significant new work is being secured through its specialist skills in React technology.

The 10-strong agency, which recently celebrated its fourth anniversary, is currently recruiting for full-stack engineers to manage the growing client workload.

Director Steven Gibbons explained: “We have built a really strong team of skilled developers who are able to design and create a broad range of digital products. Our projects stretch from highly responsive websites and fairly simple apps to complex, data-driven platforms.

“We’re in the process of negotiating some big digital projects that could transform the shape and size of NE6. It’s an exciting time for the studio.”

The company has built strong credentials in a range of sectors from property and the built environment, through to recruitment consultancies, biotech and vehicle leasing. Increasingly the agency is winning work around the UK.

Steven Symonds, NE6 director, said: “We’re really proud of our North East roots and our work with companies like Sanderson Young and Northgate but we see our opportunity as national. We have the skills and talent to take on the best, whether that’s in London, the south-east, Midlands, or Yorkshire. Technology has few boundaries and geography will not be a barrier to the growth of NE6.”

NE6 recently designed, built and launched a game-changing salary sacrifice scheme to incentivise access to electric vehicles (EVs) at affordable rates. Pink Car Leasing, a leading national vehicle car and van leasing company based in Leicester, recently launched its unique Pink Salary Exchange.

The company says its HMRC approved Pink Salary Exchange will give a welcome boost to the UK’s emerging EV market, as well as helping fleet operators achieve net zero. One of the other big benefits of this new scheme is that information, along with an extensive range of EVs, are quickly accessible via a web-based platform created by NE6.