A digital transformation company, who help businesses to transform productivity through digitalisation have opened a brand new office on Newcastle Helix.

Headquartered in Scotland, Digital Technologies Group’s (DTG) mission is to help businesses and organisations transform their manufacturing productivity through enhanced digitalisation strategies. This expansion is part of their commitment to supporting the pharma manufacturing sector in the North East, where they can access local talent and create jobs of the future.

The new office is located in The Catalyst, a £50m state-of-the-art facility on Newcastle Helix. The facility is made up of an eco-system of innovative individuals from the UK’s National Innovation Centre for Ageing and the National Innovation Centre for Data, both hosted and funded by Newcastle University in partnership with UK Government. This dynamic community will enable collaboration with commercial organisations, with a focus on delivering new insights through data analytics.

As specialists in digital transformation, they will benefit from the unique eco-system on Newcastle Helix, that fosters collaboration between the public sector, academics, and like-minded businesses. With an increasing client base in the North East, for some time they have been looking for the ideal location to fit with their ambitious growth plans.

DTG Managing Director, Ian Allan, said: “We are delighted to see our office in Newcastle finally open. When we started DTG in Irvine, just under two years ago, increasing our presence across the UK was always a key part of our ambitious and aggressive growth strategy. It is testament to the hard work and efforts of all the team, that we have reached this milestone so quickly.”

Global pharmaceutical manufacturer, Sterling Pharma Solutions who are based in Cramlington have recently benefitted from a study with DTG to analyse its existing digital strategy and to identify future opportunities.

Running the new office will be DTG’s North East Business Development Manager, Tim Gowling, who said:

“The North East is a hotbed for pharma manufacturing industries where efficiency and productivity are always key drivers, but even more so given the current climate. Embracing technology, by developing and delivering a digital strategy is vital and we have a unique combination of expertise, services and a process execution model that can help organisations do just that.”

They are already working closely with the National Innovation Centre for Data and Newcastle University. This collaborative ecosystem of innovators is allowing their clients to maximise the commercial benefits of the latest digital technology.

Steve Caughey, Director of the National Innovation Centre for Data said: “We are excited to welcome DTG into The Catalyst and our ecosystem of companies with data expertise. We share their interest in helping organisations to get more value from their data and look forward to partnering with them on joint events and innovative new projects.”

Jennifer Hartley, Director of Invest Newcastle added:

“The arrival of DTG into The Catalyst on Newcastle Helix is testament to the confidence businesses have in our city as a place to locate and grow their business. They are exactly the type of vibrant, innovative organisation we are trying to attract.

“The eco-system on Newcastle Helix adds so much value for ​companies, giving them the opportunity to collaborate with like-minded business​es and world class researchers ​in the heart of the city. I am excited to see how their relationship with the National Innovation Centre for Data develops and more broadly, how they can help the region become more prosperous by helping companies embrace and benefit from new technology.

“As well as experiencing the warm welcome that our region is known for, DTG will benefit from the impressive talent pool we have on offer, supporting us in creating jobs for the future. More and more businesses are choosing Newcastle as a location to ​move to, start ​or grow and we are delighted that DTG will be joining our forward-thinking and ambitious city.”

For more information, visit www.digtechgroup.com