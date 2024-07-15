Disability charity brings healthy eating workshop to Saltburn care home

ELDERLY care home residents in the North East have enjoyed a hands-on healthy eating workshop courtesy of a charity dedicated to supporting the disabled.

Skills for People, which is based in Newcastle, visited Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Way, Saltburn, to deliver the engaging cookery class.

Residents from their 70s to 100-years-of-age were taught how to make healthy vegetarian kebabs, using peppers, courgette, tomatoes, mushrooms, herbs, dressing and sauces.

Support workers from Skills for People, Lauren Garvey and Debbie Smith, brought service users Mica Hoarse and James Mirza to talk to residents about healthy eating, hand out leaflets, and demonstrate how to chop the ingredients and put them on skewers.

Joyce Wooffindin, 83, was one of the residents to take part. She said: “This has been amazing. I have loved making kebabs. It’s something I have never done before.”

Betty Wood, 100, said: “It has been great making kebabs. I never thought at 100 I would still be cooking and learning a new skill. Kebabs weren’t around in my day.”

Judith Pearson, 80, added: “It was lovely having Mica and James helping us today and talking about healthy eating. The kebabs tasted amazing. Who knew healthy food could be so tasty.”

Sharon Lewis, activities coordinator at Hazelgrove Court Care Home, said: “What a great afternoon we had with Skills for People. All the residents were eager to learn about health eating and loved making healthy kebabs.

“We are looking forward to having them back to deliver another workshop in future.”

Lauren Garvey, from Skills for People, said: “Skills for People is a charity that works with people who have learning difficulties.

“It was great to bring Mica and James to Hazelgrove to help the residents with the healthy eating workshop. Both Mica and James really enjoyed it.”