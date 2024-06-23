Discover the Best Splash Pads and Water Parks in South West England

South West England is a fantastic destination for family-friendly outdoor activities, especially during the summer months. Whether you are looking to cool off in a splash pad or enjoy thrilling rides at a water park, the region offers a variety of options to suit all ages and interests. Here are some of the best splash pads and water parks to explore in South West England.

Splash Waterworld, Totton, Hampshire

Located in Totton, Hampshire, Splash Waterworld is a top choice for families seeking a fun day out. This water park boasts a wide array of activities, including a huge wave pool and a lazy river, which are perfect for cooling down on a hot summer day. In addition to the water attractions, the park features a climbing wall, an arcade, and a restaurant, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy​ (South West Mag – Explore Southwest UK)​.

Brean Splash Waterpark, Brean

Situated near Burnham-On-Sea, Brean Splash Waterpark is an ideal destination for both thrill-seekers and those looking for a relaxing day by the water. The park includes a seaside water play area specifically designed for children under 12, complete with water slides and a shallow pool. For older kids and adults, there are super water slides and an indoor splash pool for when the weather turns​ (This Bristol Brood)​.

Woodlands Family Theme Park, Devon

Woodlands Family Theme Park in Devon is a versatile destination offering more than just water attractions. With over 20 rides and activities, including water adventures and a skatepark, Woodlands ensures a full day of fun for all ages. This park is perfect for families who want to mix water play with other forms of entertainment​ (South West Mag – Explore Southwest UK)​.

North Devon Wake Park, Holsworthy

For those interested in water sports, North Devon Wake Park in Holsworthy is a great option. This park features various water activities, including wakeboarding, as well as a dedicated area for children to play. The park’s serene setting and well-maintained facilities make it a popular spot for both locals and tourists​ (South West Mag – Explore Southwest UK)​.

Slimbridge Welly Boot Land, Gloucestershire

Slimbridge Welly Boot Land, located in Gloucestershire, offers a unique splash pad experience set within a wildlife-rich environment. The splash pad features shallow streams, water wheels, and fountains, all designed to provide a natural play experience for children. The park also includes a kilometre-long canoe safari where visitors can explore parts of the wetlands not accessible on foot​ (This Bristol Brood)​.

Water Adventure Play Park, Weston-Super-Mare

The Water Adventure Play Park in Weston-Super-Mare is a seasonal attraction that operates from mid-April to September. Located on the seafront, this aquatic playground features sprinklers, fountains, and sprays that are activated by sensors and buttons, providing endless fun for children. The park is conveniently situated next to a large play area, making it a perfect spot for a family day out​ (This Bristol Brood)​.

Weston Marine Lake, Weston-super-Mare

Weston Marine Lake is a hidden gem in Weston-super-Mare, offering a safe and expansive area for wild swimming, splashing, floating, and paddling. This marine lake is over 200 meters long and provides a stunning backdrop of the seafront, making it an ideal location for families to relax and enjoy water activities without having to wait for high tide​ (This Bristol Brood)​.

Conclusion

South West England is brimming with exciting splash pads and water parks that cater to families looking to beat the heat and have a great time outdoors. From the thrilling rides at Splash Waterworld and Brean Splash Waterpark to the serene settings of North Devon Wake Park and Weston Marine Lake, there is no shortage of options for water-based fun. Plan your visit to one of these fantastic destinations and make the most of your summer in South West England.