Sexually transmitted diseases represent a serious problem. Unfortunately, these days, many people are cheating their partners. So, this means that the risk of contracting an STD is quite high. Given the fact that you have been totally faithful, you may assume that the source of the infection is your partner. You have all the reasons to think that your partner has been intimate with someone else. Does an STD mean that your loved one is cheating? Well, find out more information below.

People are not as loyal as they used to be in the past

It is unpleasant and hard to accept, but this is the truth. Today, people are not as loyal as they used to be in the past. That's why it is essential to have your tests done quite regularly. By doing so, you will be able to treat the disease at the beginning, which is much easier than treating it later.

Yet, the best thing you can do is to prevent getting an STD. You can do that by using the condom. It is important to know that there are some cases in which an individual in a monogamous relationship develops a STD without actually having been cheated on. In case you are in this position, then you and your partner must be tested and follow the doctor’s recommendations.

Your health is very important and even if you like sex a lot, it is recommended to always use the necessary protection for avoiding getting sick. Fortunately, these days we have various ways to protect ourselves when being intimate. Condoms are the best method of protection, and you should use them every time you are having sex with a new partner.

How STDs are being transmitted

Even though many people think that these diseases are being transmitted only sexually, the truth is that there are other ways to contract an STD. For example, you can get an STD by skin-to-skin contact as well. Plus, you can take it even from the hospital if the utensils that are being used are not disinfected properly. That’s why it is essential to always make sure that you are not getting in contact with things that other people have been used to before. Protect your health as well as you can.

Moreover, don't forget to use the condom every time you are having sex with a stranger. If you are in a long-term relationship, then things are certainly quite different. There is trust between you and your partner and you should never think about cheating or about being cheated. Even so, it is being recommended to have the test done at least once a year.